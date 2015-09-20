Oregon State 35, San Jose State 21

Oregon State scored three straight third-quarter touchdowns Saturday night to rally past San Jose State 35-21 in Corvallis, Ore.

Freshman quarterback Seth Collins threw for 135 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 114 yards and two scores for the Beavers (2-1), who bounced back from last week’s 35-7 loss at Michigan.

Tailback Storm Woods added 151 rushing yards and another touchdown for Oregon State, which finished with 303 rushing yards on 46 attempts.

The Beavers were held to 138 total yards in the loss to the Wolverines.

Tailback Tyler Ervin ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns for San Jose State (1-2), which was limited to 253 total yards and one third-down conversion in 13 attempts.

San Jose State has been gashed for 731 rushing yards in its last two outings after Air Force ran up 428 in a 37-16 win last week.

Kenny Potter started at quarterback for the Spartans and completed 8-of-9 passes for 72 yards before departing in the second quarter with an unspecified injury.

Ervin’s 4- and 6-yard scoring runs and a 6-yard pass from reserve quarterback Joe Gray to wide receiver Tyler Winston gave San Jose State a 21-14 lead going into the half.

Oregon State, though, tied it at 21 on a 31-yard pass from Collins to Jordan Villamin midway through the third quarter and then pulled ahead with Collins’ 10-yard scoring scamper on their ensuing possession after a mishandled punt snap by the Spartans.

San Jose State’s next possession also ended with a turnover as Oregon State linebacker Caleb Saulo returned an interception 41 yards to complete the scoring.