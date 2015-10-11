San Jose State defeats UNLV in OT

LAS VEGAS - UNLV’s defense did a nice job of bottling up San Jose State running back Tyler Ervin for three quarters on Saturday night.

The 5-foot-10 senior, who entered the contest leading the Mountain West Conference in both rushing (160.2) and all purpose yards (227.6), had just 21 yards rushing and 74 total yards entering the final quarter. But Ervin came up big down the stretch, rushing for 25 yards in overtime alone including a game-winning 2-yard touchdown run to help the Spartans pull out a 33-27 victory at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“I think we just did a good job of being persistent,” Ervin said. “It wasn’t just me. The O-line did a great job. We just kept riding.”

Ervin’s winning score came four plays after UNLV kicker Nicolai Bornand, who had sent the game into overtime with a 49-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining, had a 43-yard attempt blocked by junior defensive end Isaiah Irving on the opening possession of overtime.

“I really don’t know what happened,” Bornand said. “We’ll have to see it on film tomorrow. It was a good snap and a good hold. It’s tough. ... We knew we would make it, and then something happened.”

Ervin, who finished with 73 yards on 18 carries and also caught eight passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, carried the ball four straight times for the Spartans (3-3, 2-1) on their overtime possession - the last one a stretching 2-yarder off right tackle to win it.

“They did a really nice job of putting pressure at the line of scrimmage; bringing those safeties up, creating trouble for us to account for blocking all of their people,” San Jose State coach Ron Caragher said. “But Tyler is going to surface one way, shape or form. He had (nearly) 150 yards combined receiving and rushing. That’s a pretty good night for a running back.”

Junior quarterback Kenny Potter completed 30 of 48 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns to lead San Jose State, which snapped a seven-game road losing streak dating back to a 27-20 loss at Wyoming on Oct. 18, 2014.

The loss ended a rare two-game winning streak for UNLV (2-4, 1-1). Sophomore quarterback Kurt Palandech, making his first college start in place of injured starter Blake Decker, threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns, but he completed just 15 of 30 passes and threw two interceptions.

“Unfortunate outcome,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “I thought we did some good things. Guys played hard, showed a lot of character. But this is one of those (games) where you feel like you got kicked in the gut a little bit. ... You should see our locker room. It’s absolutely devastated in there.”

San Jose State appeared to have won the game late in regulation when Potter hit Ervin with a 21-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-10 play with 1:08 remaining.

But UNLV drove 43 yards in nine plays to tie it on Bornand’s 49-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.

UNLV used a strong running game while building a 10-0 first-half lead and dominated action for most of the first 25 minutes, at one time holding a 163-30 edge in yards.

But momentum swung in a big way when San Jose State sophomore safety Maurice McKnight picked off Palandech’s pass and returned it 54 yards to the Rebels’ 11-yard line. Potter then hit junior tight end Billy Freeman over the middle on the next play to tie it at 10-10.

After a three-and-out by the Rebels, the Spartans came right back with a five-play, 75-yard drive, highlighted by a 42-yard pass from Potter to junior wide receiver Tyler Winston. After a fake to Ervin that drew the entire Rebels defense to him, Potter ran 20 yards untouched off left tackle to give San Jose State a 17-10 halftime lead.

Austin Lopez’s second field goal of the game, a 34-yarder, increased San Jose State’s lead to 20-10 late in the third quarter, but Palandech connected on touchdown passes of 25 yards to junior tight end Andrew Price and 22 yards to Devonte Boyd to put UNLV back ahead, 24-20, with 3:41 left setting the stage for Ervin’s late heroics.

NOTES: UNLV has now lost six in a row to San Jose State dating back to a 23-10 win in 1994 in Las Vegas when both teams were still in the Big West Conference. ... San Jose State entered the contest with 13 rushing touchdowns, two more than the Spartans had in the 2014 season. ... Spartans punter Michael Carrizosa entered the game leading the nation in punting with a 52.2 average on 18 punts, including nine inside the 20. He averaged 51.8 yards on four punts Saturday night, including three inside the 20. ... UNLV fell to 4-9 all-time in overtime games while San Jose State improved to 3-5.