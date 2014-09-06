No. 20 Kansas State rallies past Iowa State

AMES, Iowa -- No. 20 Kansas State needed some final-minute magic from quarterback Jake Waters and wide receiver Tyler Lockett to survive against Iowa State on Saturday

The two Wildcat stars combined for 70 yards on the game-winning drive that ended in a 7-yard Waters touchdown with 1 minute, 31 seconds left to lift Kansas State to a 32-28 victory.

“There was a lot of character involved with playing the last five minutes of the game the way they did,” Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said.

The Cyclones led by as many as 15 points, but the Wildcats chipped away at the lead in the second half, allowing Waters and Lockett to move Kansas State 80 yards in the final minutes.

Waters was 16 of 29 for 239 passing yards. He rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Lockett had 136 receiving yards.

It is the seventh straight win in the series for Kansas State.

“We wanted it so bad,” Waters said.

This loss caps off a tough seven-day stretch for the Cyclones. Iowa State lost by 20 at home to North Dakota State last week, lost its top returning wide receiver, Quenton Bundrage, to a torn ACL and saw starting right tackle Jacob Gannon leave the team mid-week.

“We made great improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 in all areas and aspects of the program,” Iowa State coach Paul Rhoads said. “We did certain things necessary to put us in position to win a football game. We did other things not good enough in the end to win a football game.”

Iowa State seemed poised to pull off the upset when redshirt freshman safety Kamari Cotton-Moya stopped Waters a yard short of the goal line on a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

But the 28-26 Cyclones lead wouldn’t hold up.

“I take my hat off to them,” Snyder said. “I‘m a big Paul Rhoads fan, and I think he knows how to motivate young guys. He did that today. They competed and didn’t give up.”

Wide receiver Jarvis West was the catalyst for Iowa State being in the contest. He caught a 17-yard touchdown reception, took a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass on a reverse. West accounted for 197 total yards.

West became the first player to score a touchdown on a reception, pass and punt return since Kentucky’s Randall Cobb in 2010.

“He played like a fifth-year senior and that is what you expect in your program, a fifth-year guy to step up,” Rhoads said. “He caught it, he ran it, he returned it. He threw it and played like a leader and like a guy that we need him to be all season long.”

Iowa State quarterback Sam Richardson put together one of his best games at ISU. He was 21 of 30 for 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Kansas State defensive back Randall Evans started the fourth-quarter turnaround. He tore the ball out of West’s hands for an interception. It set up a 4-yard touchdown run by running back Charles Jones that made it a 28-26 Cyclones lead with 8:01 to go. Then Cotton-Moya stepped up to stop the two-point conversion.

After early struggles, the Cyclones’ defense held its ground. Kansas State, gained 471 yards, but only 371 after scoring 13 points on its first three possessions.

It was a very un-Kansas State-like performance for the Wildcats. Snyder revived the Kansas State program in his second stint with the team through solid fundamentals and smart play. The Wildcats committed 10 penalties.

Kansas State dominated the first quarter, outgaining Iowa State 170-9 while jumping out to a 13-0 lead. The Wildcats easily moved the ball on their first three possessions, including a 4-yard touchdown run by Jones. But they settled for field goals on consecutive possessions after penalties stalled out drives in the red zone.

The Cyclones got back into the game thanks West. He had a hand in 21 of the 28 ISU second-quarter points, including the reverse pass where he found wide receiver Allen Lazard for the 29-yard touchdown. Running back DeVondrick Nealy also scored a 2-yard touchdown.

Kansas State scored a controversial touchdown to end the first half. A pass from Waters to Lockett near the sideline was ruled a catch. The play was never reviewed, but replays showed Lockett’s knee hit the pylon before the catch, which would negate the play. Waters scored a 1-yard touchdown run on the next play, cutting the Cyclones lead to 28-20 at the half.

NOTES: Iowa State starting OT Jacob Gannon left the team during the week because of burn out. OT Jake Campos started in his place. ... ISU benched Week 1 starting MLB Alton Meeks. Jevohn Miller slid over from WLB, with Luke Knott stepping up there. ... Kansas State DE Jordan Willis was shaken up during the game. Trainers looked at him on the field.