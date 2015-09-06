Brothers leads No. 24 Missouri past Southeast Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Missouri team that has won the SEC East in each of the past two seasons isn’t always flashy, but the 24th-ranked Tigers’ defense usually relieves any adversity the offense faces.

That was the case Saturday at Faurot Field, where senior linebacker Kentrell Brothers made a career-best 16 tackles, helping the Tigers limit Southeast Missouri State to 201 total yards of offense in 64 plays and record a relatively easy 34-3 season-opening victory.

Missouri quarterback Maty Mauk threw two first-quarter touchdown passes and finished 12 of 22 for 181 yards. He was intercepted once.

Since the beginning of the 2007 season, Missouri has won 77 games, trailing only Oregon, Alabama, Oklahoma and LSU during that period.

Missouri coach Gary Pinkel liked the way his defense performed throughout, and thinks his offense will get better, especially when it benefits from better second-half field position.

”Of the six series we had in the second half, four started inside the 10-yard line, which means we were very limited in what we were going to do down there,“ Pinkel said. ”The way our defense was playing and what the score is, we take all those things into consideration with play calling. It is kind of hard to evaluate our offense, but I know we have to block better.

“Overall, I thought we did a lot of good things. It wasn’t 100 percent, but I know we are going to get better. Mauk threw two touchdown passes, had one called back because of a penalty and another one dropped. He should have had four touchdown passes.”

Missouri rushed for only 98 yards on 33 carries but finished with 417 yards of offense in 28:07 of possession.

The Tigers marched 64 yards in five plays on their opening drive, taking a 7-0 lead on Mauk’s 27-yard TD pass to sophomore wide receiver J‘Mon Moore with 11:28 on the clock.

Mauk’s 23-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Nate Brown extended the advantage to 14-0 with 4:49 remaining in the first quarter. That drive covered 54 yards in five plays.

“I think we played really well early and then got a little sluggish there in the middle of the game,” Mauk said. “But then we came out and finished. I think our young receivers played really well. They all made some big catches and took some hits, but the biggest thing is that they got up and moved to the next play. We’re 1-0 and that is all that matters.”

The Tigers played the final three quarters without starting running back Russell Hansbrough and starting center Evan Boehm, each of whom suffered a sprained right ankle early in the game.

Hansbrough, who rushed for 1,084 yards in 2014, was injured on his first carry, a 20-yard sweep of right end. Boehm rolled an ankle in the early going. Pinkel said each will be evaluated Sunday but added, “we expect to get both of them back.”

Brothers helped keep the Redhawks out of the end zone, making tackles all over the field. During the first three quarters, he had 14 tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

“I studied a lot of film,” said Brothers, who made 10 tackles in Southeast Missouri’s first 26 plays. “We knew what to expect from them. Everybody was in their gap and did a good job when someone got loose. I think we did a great job, overall, for our first game. But we still need to keep looking for those key mistakes and correct them.”

In the third quarter, Brothers blocked a Southeast Missouri State punt that cornerback Aarion Penton returned 41 yards for a touchdown. Brothers’ previous career best for tackles was 14.

“That was a big momentum play,” Pinkel said. “In the kicking game, you look for a situation where you can get one of those. Kentrell was all over the field. He showed his experience and that he is capable of a lot of good things. Today, he literally was all over the place.”

Missouri, which travels to Arkansas State on Sept. 12, extended its lead to 17-0 in the second quarter on Andrew Baggett’s 39-yard field goal with 9:54 left in the half. Southeast Missouri State got a 35-yard field goal from Ryan McCrum with 2:19 remaining in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 17-3.

The Tigers got a 23-yard field goal from Baggett with 10:55 left in the third quarter to take a 20-3 lead, then iced the victory with 22 seconds left in the third quarter when Brothers blocked Alex Knight’s punt, and Penton scooped it up and went the final 41 yards for the TD.

“It was a great play,” Penton said. “I went to give full credit to Kentrell. Our No. 1 defense was in, and we just sent the house.”

It was Missouri’s first blocked punt resulting in a touchdown since Oct. 24, 2009, when Malcolm Williams fell on a blocked punt in the end zone against Texas.

Freshman quarterback Drew Lock’s 78-yard touchdown pass to reserve running back Tyler Hunt with 5:13 left in the fourth quarter capped the Missouri scoring. Lock finished 6 of 10 for 138 yards, giving the Tigers 319 combined passing yards from Mauk and Lock.

Southeast Missouri State coach Tom Matukewkcz said he thought quarterback Tay Bender managed the game well but that the Redhawks battled fatigue as the game wore on.

NOTES: QB Drew Lock played one first-half series, directing an eight-play, 48-yard drive that led to a Missouri field goal, completing 4 of 5 passes for 51 yards. Lock returned to the field to direct a drive with 7:04 remaining in the game. ... Once RB Russell Hansbrough left the game in the first quarter, the Tigers’ first-half rushing attack consisted of six carries for 11 yards. ... Missouri WRs Nate Brown and J‘Mon Moore got involved in the offense quickly, combining for five catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns during the opening 30 minutes. ... Southeast Missouri State’s defense was hampered when OLB Kendall Donnerson was ejected with 9:48 remaining in the first quarter after a roughing the passer penalty that was ruled targeting. ... The Tigers improved to 4-0 all time against teams from Missouri, also beating Southeast Missouri 52-3 in 2008 and 20-0 in 1936, along with a 10-0 victory over Missouri State in 1923. ... Announced attendance for Saturday’s game was 64,670, the largest for a home opener at Faurot Field since 2009.