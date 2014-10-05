(Updated: Light editing throughout)

South Alabama 47, Appalachian State 21: Brandon Bridge threw for a career-high 339 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Jaguars ran away with a Sun Belt victory.

Shavarez Smith caught six passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns for South Alabama (3-2, 2-1 Sun Belt), and Danny Woodson added another three receptions for 71 yards and a score. Xavier Johnson and Jay Jones paced the rushing attack with Johnson totaling 70 yards and Jones 67.

Appalachian State quarterback Taylor Lamb completed 16-of-30 for 152 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the Mountaineers (1-4, 0-2) in rushing with 78 yards. Malachi Jones and Drew Bailey caught touchdown passes from Lamb and Isaiah Lewis caught a late touchdown from backup quarterback Kameron Bryant.

South Alabama had a 28-yard field goal blocked on its first drive of the game but cashed in on the second as Bridge scored on an 8-yard run while Grant McLaurin added a 30-yard field goal later in the opening quarter for a 10-point advantage. McLaurin’s second field goal of the opening half and a 67-yard touchdown strike from Bridge to Smith doubled the lead to 20-0 before Appalachian State got on the board on Lamb’s 20-yard TD pass to Jones with 3:06 left before halftime.

That was as close as the Mountaineers would get, as South Alabama scored all 20 points in the third quarter to move ahead 40-7. Bridge found Woodson for a 43-yard touchdown and hooked up on an 11-yard scoring play with Smith before Terrance Timmons finished out the third-quarter scoring surge with a 30-yard TD run.