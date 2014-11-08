Arkansas State 45, South Alabama 10: Fredi Knighten passed for two scores and ran for another as the host Red Wolves routed the Jaguars in Sun Belt action.

Knighten paced the Red Wolves with 80 yards rushing and passed for another 186 yards while Michael Gordon ran for 77 yards and a score for Arkansas State (6-3, 4-1 Sun Belt), which earned its sixth straight win at home. The Red Wolves forced four turnovers and held the Jaguars to 1-of-12 on third-down conversions.

Matt Floyd was hassled for a pair of interceptions and limited to 86 yards in his first start of the season and Berron Tyson chipped in a 1-yard scoring run in the waning moments for South Alabama (5-4, 4-3), which has lost back-to-back games after winning four straight. The Jaguars were outgained 400-201.

South Alabama was held to 22 yards and a field goal in the first half as Floyd struggled with turnovers (one fumble, one interception) in place of the injured Brandon Bridge (ankle), who was in uniform but did not play for the Jaguars. Knighten got the ball rolling for Arkansas State with a 47-yard scoring strike to Dijon Paschal - the first of two TDs he threw before the break - and he added a touchdown run of 17 yards in the second quarter to spark the Red Wolves to a 24-3 lead at intermission.

Arkansas State’s defense continued its strong play in the second half as Qushaun Lee intercepted Floyd on the opening series, which the Red Wolves converted into a 1-yard scoring run by Gordon to push the lead to 31-3. The deficit for South Alabama grew to 38-3 on touchdown runs from Gordon and Johnston White in the third quarter, and Artez Brown returned an interception 58 yards for a score in the fourth to put the game out of hand.