(Updated: CORRECTING: Scoring plays in Para 5.)

Arkansas State 45, South Alabama 10: Fredi Knighten passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the host Red Wolves routed the Jaguars in Sun Belt action.

Knighten paced the Red Wolves with 80 yards rushing and passed for another 186 while Michael Gordon ran for 77 and a score for Arkansas State (6-3, 4-1 Sun Belt), which earned its sixth straight win at home. The Red Wolves forced four turnovers and held the Jaguars to one conversion on 12 third-down attempts.

Matt Floyd was hassled for a pair of interceptions and limited to 86 yards passing in his first start of the season while Berron Tyson recorded a 1-yard scoring run in the waning moments for South Alabama (5-4, 4-3), which has lost back-to-back games after winning four in a row. The Jaguars were outgained 400-201.

South Alabama was held to 22 yards and a field goal in the first half as Floyd struggled with turnovers (one fumble, one interception) in place of the injured Brandon Bridge (ankle), who was in uniform but did not play. Knighten got the ball rolling for Arkansas State with a 47-yard scoring strike to Dijon Paschal - the first of his two TD tosses before the break - and added a touchdown run of 17 yards in the second quarter to spark the Red Wolves to a 24-3 lead at intermission.

Arkansas State’s defense continued its strong play in the second half as Qushaun Lee intercepted Floyd on the opening series, and the Red Wolves converted it into a 1-yard scoring run by Gordon to push the advantage to 31-3. The deficit for South Alabama grew on a touchdown run by Johnston White later in the third, and Artez Brown returned an interception 58 yards for a score early in the fourth to put the game out of reach.