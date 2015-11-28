Georgia Southern 55, South Alabama 17

Georgia Southern running back Matt Breida rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Eagles to a 55-17 win over visiting South Alabama on Saturday.

The Eagles (8-3, 6-1 Sun Belt) need to win next week at home against Georgia State and hope for losses by Arkansas State and Appalachian State to have a chance at the Sun Belt Conference title.

South Alabama (5-6, 3-4) will need a win next week against Appalachian State to become bowl-eligible.

Tyreis Thomas had a touchdown run, and Devon Earl returned a fumble 62 yards for a score to help the Jaguars grab an early 14-7 lead.

Georgia Southern quarterback Kevin Ellison accounted for three touchdowns, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Derek Keaton that gave Georgia Southern its first lead, 21-14, with 1:36 left in the second quarter.

Breida scored on a 1-yard touchdown and Ellison accounted for two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the half to send the Eagles into halftime with a 28-14 lead.

Breida’s 75-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter extended Georgia Southern’s lead to 35-17. Eagles running back LA Rambsy closed out the third quarter with a 46-yard touchdown run that put Georgia Southern in command, 45-17, heading into the fourth quarter.