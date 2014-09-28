FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Alabama 34, Idaho 10
September 28, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

South Alabama 34, Idaho 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

South Alabama 34, Idaho 10: Brandon Bridge threw for a touchdown and rushed for another as the visiting Jaguars jolted the Sun Belt Conference-rival Vandals.

Bridge went 15-of-25 for 196 yards and tossed a 51-yard scoring strike to Claude Garrett for South Alabama (2-2, 1-1), which had been outscored 63-9 en route to losing its previous two games. Bridge added a 54-yard touchdown run and Jay Jones’ 18-yard scoring scamper highlighted his team-high 108-yard performance.

Matt Linehan went 25-of-40 for 239 yards and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Joshua McCain for Idaho (0-4, 0-2), which has yielded 153 points this season. Linehan tossed three interceptions in the Vandals’ 36-24 loss to Ohio last week and had two on Saturday - including Montell Garner’s 59-yard pick for a score.

The Jaguars struck first as Bridge connected with a wide-open Garrett with 3:49 remaining in the first quarter. Garner doubled the advantage just 36 seconds later after he intercepted Linehan and went untouched into the end zone.

Grant McLaurin kicked a pair of field goals in the second quarter - including a 44-yarder as time expired to give South Alabama a 20-0 advantage. Bridge elected to keep the ball on an option and scampered 54 yards on the team’s first drive of the third quarter.

