Preview: South Alabama at Nebraska

Although it was memorable for the rest of the country for how it ended, the start of the Mike Riley era at Nebraska was probably one he’d just as soon forget. Riley eyes his first victory in his new job and hopes to erase the memory of a heartbreaking season-opening loss to BYU on Saturday when the Cornhuskers host South Alabama in the first meeting between the schools.

Nebraska had won 29 consecutive season openers entering last weekend’s meeting with the Cougars, but the longest such streak in the country came to a surprising halt on the last play of the game as BYU’s Mitch Mathews came down with a 42-yard Hail Mary toss to send the Cornhuskers to a 33-28 defeat. ”Those hard to get over … and it kind of gets worse the next two mornings after, I’ve noticed … the great thing about that game to me is we got a lot of teachable moments,” Riley told the Lincoln Journal Star. Nebraska doesn’t appear to be in any real danger of its first 0-2 start since 1957, however, as the Cornhuskers are 11-0 all-time against teams from the Sun Belt. South Alabama opened its seventh football season – and fifth as a FBS member – with a 33-23 home win over Gardner-Webb.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network.

ABOUT SOUTH ALABAMA (1-0): Sophomore running back Xavier Johnson needed only eight offensive touches (seven carries and one catch) to leave his mark against the Bulldogs, totaling career highs in rushing yards (121), receiving yards (56) and touchdowns (2). Johnson broke loose for a school-record 92-yard touchdown run with 8:54 left in the fourth quarter, capping a 20-point rally. ”Overall, we made some big plays when we had to have them; Johnson had two big ones. He was the player of the game in my opinion (and) had some big plays that really got us going in the second half,” coach Joey Jones told reporters.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (0-1): Among the “teachable moments” Riley was referring to were the 12 penalties they incurred (the Cornhuskers’ most since 2010) for 90 yards (most since 2012). Nebraska will welcome back five players from a one-game suspension – including linebacker Michael Rose-Ivey and cornerback Jonathan Rose – but may have lost two other key members indefinitely as punter Sam Foltz (leg) and defensive end Jack Gangwish (elbow) left the opener with potentially serious injuries. The Cornhuskers rushed for 126 yards and 3.4 yards per carry against BYU, areas they will look to improve after averaging 240.2 and 5.3, respectively, last season.

1. Nebraska has scored at least three touchdowns in 15 straight games – a streak that is tied for the third-longest in school history.

2. Three of the four touchdowns South Alabama scored in its opener covered at least 49 yards.

3. The Cornhuskers are 41-5 all-time in home games played at night and have won 15 such straight contests.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 42, South Alabama 17