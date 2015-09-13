Nebraska 48, South Alabama 9

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Terrell Newby ran 28 times for a career-high 198 yards and scored three touchdowns, and Nebraska roared to an early lead in defeating South Alabama 48-9 on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Tommy Armstrong added 270 passing yards and two touchdowns, and Nebraska (1-1) gave coach Mike Riley his first victory as Nebraska’s coach.

Newby, a junior running back, rushed 17 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, setting career highs for yards and carries. His previous highs were 16 carries for 107 yards against Florida Atlantic last season.

Newby also had two catches for 38 yards to finish with 236 yards of total offense. His 8-yard touchdown reception for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter was the first receiving touchdown of his career.

Nebraska led 24-0 at halftime.

Newby rushed for 22 yards on his first carry of the second half. He later busted a 34-yard run with the help of a block from Armstrong in setting up a third-quarter touchdown for a 31-0 lead.

That score came on a 9-yard run by Imani Cross, the first carry of the game by a Nebraska running back other than Newby.

Quarterback Cody Clements was 23 of 40 passing for 271 yards for South Alabama (1-1).

Aleem Sunanon kicked a 36-yard field goal in the third quarter and Josh Magee hauled in a 36-yard touchdown from Dallas Davis with 3:36 remaining in the game.