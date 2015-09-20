FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Alabama 34, San Diego State 27 (OT)
September 20, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

South Alabama 34, San Diego State 27 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

South Alabama running back Xavier Johnson scored on a 2-yard run in overtime and the Jaguars’ defense stopped host San Diego State on the following possession in a 34-27 victory on Saturday night in San Diego.

The Aztecs (1-2) were stopped on downs at the 29-yard line when quarterback Maxwell Smith’s pass fell incomplete in the end zone.

The Jaguars (2-1), of the Sun Belt Conference, forced overtime when placekicker Aleem Sunanon made a 46-yard field goal when time expired.

Johnson finished with 142 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey scored on an 8-yard run with 2:05 left in the game to give the Aztecs a 27-24 lead. South Alabama drove 43 yards to set up Sunanon’s field goal.

The touchdown run by Pumphrey, who gained 102 yards on 28 carries, put the Aztecs ahead after South Alabama scored on a 57-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cody Clements to tight end Gerald Everett with 5:51 left in the fourth quarter.

San Diego State, of the Mountain West, led by 17-3 midway through the second quarter after Smith tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mikah Holder.

