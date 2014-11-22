Preview: South Alabama at South Carolina

Thanks to an overtime win at Florida last week, South Carolina can lock up a bowl bid when they host South Alabama on Saturday. With Clemson on deck, the Gamecocks better take care of business to gain their 10th straight bowl berth. South Carolina turned a late blocked punt into a tying touchdown in the final seconds last week to stun the Gators.

The Gamecocks could catch a break this week as South Alabama quarterback Brandon Bridge is questionable with an ankle injury. Bridge, who is considered a sleeper for the upcoming NFL draft, missed the Jaguars’ 24-20 win over Texas State last week. South Alabama feels it locked up one of the Sun Belt Conference’s three bowl bids with the victory.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPN3. Line: No Line.

ABOUT SOUTH ALABAMA (6-4): The Jaguars are 0-1 against SEC teams this season having lost at Mississippi State 35-3. They rolled off four straight wins in the middle of the season to move near the top of the Sun Belt but back-to-back losses ended any title hopes. Terrance Timmons rushed for a team-high 74 yards and a touchdown against the Bobcats last week.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (5-5): Dylan Thompson scored on a 4-yard keeper to give the Gamecocks the overtime win at The Swamp last week. The win not only cost Florida coach Will Muschamp his job but ended a four-game losing streak in SEC play for the Gamecocks. South Carolina, which has won 22 straight non-conference games, has played back-to-back overtime games - dropping the first of which at home to Tennessee.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This is the first meeting between the two schools.

2. South Carolina has won its past 35 games against schools outside of the Power 5 conferences.

3. South Carolina limited Florida to 278 total yards, its best performance of the season.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 42, South Alabama 17.