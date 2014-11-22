FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
November 22, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

South Carolina 37, South Alabama 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

South Carolina 37, South Alabama 12: Dylan Thompson threw a touchdown pass and caught another as the host Gamecocks kept the Jaguars out of the end zone and became bowl eligible for the 10th straight season.

Thompson was 10-for-17 for 237 yards on Senior Day as South Carolina (6-5) won its second straight. Brandon Wilds rushed for 77 yards and David Williams had 65 as the Gamecocks amassed 210 on the ground.

Hunter Vaughn made the start for South Alabama (6-5), completing 15-of-23 for 151 yards with four costly interceptions. The Jaguars managed just four field goals by Aleem Sunanon despite five Gamecock turnovers in losing their third straight.

South Carolina never trailed and Thompson hit Nick Jones on 29-yard scoring pass to give the Gamecocks a 10-3 lead late in the first quarter. Brison Williams added a 21-yard interception return for a score midway through the second quarter but the Jaguars kept it close with three field goals to trail 17-9 at the break.

Elliott Fry drilled two of his three field goals in the third quarter to extend the lead to 23-9 before Thompson hit Pharoh Cooper with a 73-yard connection and then the two reversed roles as Cooper took the snap from center and found Thompson in the corner of the end zone from 7 yards out to extend the lead to 30-9. David Williams scored on a 14-yard run on a drive set up by Vaughn’s fourth interception.

GAME NOTEBOOK: South Alabama lost to SEC foe Mississippi State 35-3 earlier in the season. ...Brandon Bridge relieved Vaughn in the second half but connected on just 2-of-11 passes for 19 yards. Bridge had missed the past two weeks with an ankle injury. ...Kendall Houston had 68 yards rushing and Terrance Timmons had 62 for the Jaguars.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
