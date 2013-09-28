Preview: South Alabama at Tennessee

Tennessee looks to get back on track after consecutive losses to ranked opponents when it hosts South Alabama on Saturday. The Volunteers had the lead early last week against No. 19 Florida but were outscored 31-10 down the stretch to drop to 1-9 in their last 10 SEC games. Redshirt freshman Nathan Peterman started at quarterback against the Gators but played a part in four turnovers and suffered a hand injury before being replaced by junior Justin Worley, who will start against the Jaguars.

South Alabama, which lost its season opener to Southern Utah, aims for an upset and hopes to roll off a third straight win for the first time as an FBS member after victories against Tulane and Western Kentucky the last two weeks. The Jaguars rallied from a 21-10 deficit at halftime against the Hilltoppers, securing the win when sophomore quarterback Trey Fetner pounded it in from a yard out with 1:38 to play. Senior cornerback Tyrell Pearson had a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions to lead the South Alabama defense, which ranks first among Sun Belt Conference teams, limiting opponents to 372 total yards per game.

TV: 12:21 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Tennessee -19.5.

ABOUT SOUTH ALABAMA (2-1): The Jaguars are led by senior quarterback Ross Metheny, whose three rushing touchdowns this season trail only Troy’s Eric Thomas and Western Kentucky’s Antonio Andrews (six apiece) in the conference. Fetner and junior quarterback Brandon Bridge also see time under center in the South Alabama offense and each made an impact last week, with Bridge leading the Jaguars on three straight scoring drives and Fetner accounting for the game-winning touchdown. Pearson’s performance earned Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honors and kicker Aleem Sunanon took home the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week distinction after tallying 11 points with three field goals and a pair of extra points.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-2): The Volunteers are hoping that Worley will seize the opportunity to re-cement himself as the starter with Peterman out at least four weeks - according to head coach Butch Jones - following surgery on his throwing hand. Behind Worley on the depth chart are a pair of freshman in Riley Ferguson and Josh Dobbs, each of whom has never taken a collegiate snap. Tennessee could use a spark on offense, ranking last in both passing (141.5 yards per game) and total offense (341.2) among SEC teams.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tennessee is 8-0 all-time against Sun Belt teams and rolled Western Kentucky 52-20 earlier this season.

2. South Alabama has won five of its last seven games that followed a bye week.

3. The Volunteers lead the SEC and rank third in the nation with 12 forced turnovers.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 27, South Alabama 13