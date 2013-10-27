Texas State 33, South Alabama 31: Jason Dann kicked his third field goal of the fourth quarter with four seconds left and the host Bobcats came back to win the Sun Belt Conference game.

Tyler Jones completed 15-of-25 passes for 218 yards and two first-half touchdowns for Texas State (5-2, 2-2 Sun Belt). Robert Lowe accounted for 89 of the Bobcats’ 234 rushing yards, Chris Nutall finished with 76 yards on the ground and Jones 68.

Ross Metheny was 27-for-43 for 300 yards and three touchdowns, all in the fourth quarter, for South Alabama (3-4, 1-2). Danny Woodson caught five passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars.

Woodson’s 43-yard touchdown grab with 1:32 remaining in the game gave South Alabama a 31-30 lead after the extra point. The Bobcats were facing a fourth-and-24 on their final drive when Jones hit Ben Ijah on a 55-yard connection to the South Alabama 23, setting up Dann’s game-winning 43-yard field goal.

South Alabama erased an early 14-0 deficit and tied the score at 17 on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Metheny to Shavarez Smith with 13:10 left in the fourth quarter. Texas State regained the lead on a 37-yard field goal by Dann with 7:56 left, and Justin Iwuji intercepted a pass from Metheny and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown 17 seconds later, extending the lead to 27-17.