Troy 34, South Alabama 33: Eric Thomas caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Corey Robinson with seven seconds remaining to lift the host Trojans in the Sun Belt Conference game.

Thomas finished with five catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns for Troy (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt). Robinson split time at quarterback with Deon Anthony and each threw two touchdown passes.

South Alabama (2-3, 1-1) went 99 yards on three plays to take a 33-27 lead with 48 seconds remaining, erasing a 17-point deficit from earlier in the second half. Brandon Bridge was 11-for-20 for 235 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars and Ross Metheny finished 15-for-21 for 236 yards, including a 65-yard scoring strike to Jereme Jones for South Alabama’s final points.

Troy took its biggest lead of 24-7 on Robinson’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Holmes with 12:23 left in the third quarter, but South Alabama didn’t fade while scoring a pair of touchdowns on a 10-yard run by Jay Jones and 56-yard reception by Bryant Lavender from Bridge. The Jaguars failed to convert the two-point conversion after both touchdowns, however, leaving them five points behind.

Metheny scored on a 16-yard run with 2:51 remaining to pull South Alabama within two points, but his two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete. Brandon Burks rushed for 100 yards for Troy.