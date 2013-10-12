Preview: South Carolina at Arkansas

No. 12 South Carolina enters the first of three straight conference road games with controversy and uncertainty surrounding star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. The junior standout, projected by many to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft, missed last weekend’s 35-28 win over Kentucky after waiting until the last minute to tell coaches of a muscle strain near his ribs. Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier initially seemed peeved and speculation has swirled that Clowney lacks commitment, but Spurrier said Tuesday that Clowney is doing all he can to get back on the field.

Without Clowney, South Carolina nearly coughed up a 20-point second-half lead before holding on at home to knock off the Wildcats. Meanwhile, Arkansas has suffered three straight losses after a 30-10 setback at Florida last Saturday. This contest marks the third of four straight games against ranked opponents for the Razorbacks, who travel to top-ranked Alabama on Oct. 19.

TV: 12:21 p.m. ET, ESPN3.com. LINE: South Carolina -6

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (4-1, 2-1 SEC): While Clowney’s situation clouds the defensive picture, the offense continues to roll. It has generated 2,383 yards of through the first five games, most for the program at this point of the season since at least 1962. Connor Shaw has thrown seven touchdowns without an interception and completed 17-of-20 passes against Kentucky while contributing 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Mike Davis had 106 rushing yards and is ranked 12th nationally with 614 this season.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (3-3, 0-2): Arkansas continued a season-long trend of starting fast when it gained a 7-0 lead at the Gators last Saturday, but it was dominated from that point in losing its fifth straight SEC game, a slide that dates to a loss at South Carolina last November. The Razorbacks have outscored opponents 54-24 in the first quarter but have been outscored 117-104 thereafter. Brandon Allen has competed just 34-of-77 passes and has three interceptions in his last two games since returning from a shoulder injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Arkansas has won five of the last seven meetings and three straight at home.

2. Shaw needs three wins to tie Todd Ellis (24) for the most by a starting quarterback in school history.

3. The Razorbacks have a plus-12 sack differential, the best mark in the SEC and fourth in the nation.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 34, Arkansas 27