(Updated: CORRECTED: Razerbacks total off. yardage in graph 2)

No. 12 South Carolina 52, Arkansas 7: Connor Shaw threw for three touchdowns - two to Bruce Ellington - as the visiting Gamecocks rolled.

Mike Davis had 128 rushing yards and a touchdown for South Carolina (5-1, 3-1 SEC), which outgained the Razorbacks by a 537-248 margin in winning at Arkansas for the first time since 2005.

Shaw completed 19-of-28 passes for 219 yards and Dylan Thompson came off the bench to throw a late touchdown pass to Kane Whitehurst. Ellington had six catches for 96 yards and the Gamecocks defense, which welcomed back star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney after he missed a week with a ribcage injury, limited the Razorbacks to seven first downs.

Arkansas (3-4, 0-3) had a 7-3 lead and the ball midway through the first quarter before Brandon Allen threw an interception and Davis scored on the next play from 6 yards out to give South Carolina the lead for good. Shaw hit Ellington for scores twice in the second quarter, including a 4-yard touchdown 13 seconds before halftime to make it 24-7.

Six plays into the second half Shaw found Damiere Byrd streaking down the middle for a 45-yard touchdown and, after an Arkansas fumble, Shaw capped a 15-play drive that lasted nearly 10 minutes with a 10-yard touchdown run that made it 38-7 with 1:29 to go in the third. The Gamecocks held the ball for over 43 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Allen was just 4-for-12 for 30 yards. ... Arkansas gained 218 yards on 24 carries but lost two fumbles, both in the second half and both at the end of long runs. ... Shaw has thrown 10 touchdowns with no interceptions.