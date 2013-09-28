Preview: South Carolina at Central Florida

No. 13 South Carolina may be the ranked team from the more prestigious conference but host Central Florida enters Saturday’s game unbeaten and with arguably the more impressive win. The Knights (3-0), who have scored at least 30 points in their first three games of a season for the first time in school history, are coming off a 34-31 upset of Penn State in Happy Valley, the school’s first ever victory over a Big Ten opponent. Now Steve Spurrier’s Gamecocks (2-1), led by a potential NFL No. 1 overall pick in defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, visit in what is being billed as the biggest game in the history of the program.

South Carolina is the first ranked team to visit Central Florida since No. 12 Houston in 2009, a game the Knights won, 37-32. “Got an opportunity, if they win, to obviously jump into the Top 25 and have a chance to maybe beat everyone on their schedule,” Spurrier said of Central Florida. “It should be something special.”

TIME: Noon ET, ABC LINE: South Carolina -7

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2-1): The Gamecocks, whose only loss was at Georgia, 41-30, are coming off a bye following a 35-25 home win over Vanderbilt. Senior quarterback Connor Shaw is completing 64.9 percent of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns without an interception. Sophomore Mike Davis leads a strong running game with 341 yards including 100-yard games against both North Carolina and Georgia.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (3-0): Junior quarterback Blake Bortles has been outstanding, completing 50-of-70 passes through three games for 816 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception. Junior Storm Johnson rushed for a career-high 117 yards in the Penn State win and his six rushing touchdowns lead the American Athletic Conference. Despite starting just one senior on defense, the Knights rank 14th nationally in scoring defense (12.7) and 21st in total defense (292.7 yards per game).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bortles, who has thrown a touchdown pass in 11 consecutive games, ranks fifth nationally in pass efficiency (199.5).

2. South Carolina is 11th in the nation in quarterback sacks with 10, including two each by Clowney and junior DT Kelcy Quarles.

3. Central Florida starting LB Willie Mitchell will miss his second straight game following his arrest for a DUI on Sept. 7.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 20, Central Florida 17