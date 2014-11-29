EditorsNote: Updates write-thru with new hed

With torn ACL, Watson leads Clemson over South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Drawing inspiration from a freshman quarterback playing on a bum knee, Clemson finally was able to get the best of its archrival on Saturday.

Deshaun Watson passed for 269 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more as Clemson snapped a five-game losing streak against South Carolina with a 35-17 “Palmetto Bowl” victory at Memorial Stadium.

Watson, who started the game after missing Clemson’s win against Georgia State last week with an injured knee, completed 14 of 19 passes.

Wide receiver Artavis Scott, a fellow freshman, caught seven passes for 185 yards -- a Clemson freshman record -- and freshman running back Wayne Gallman rushed for 191 yards as the Tigers improved to 9-3 and kept alive their chances for a third Orange Bowl berth in four years.

“With the exception of being in the College Football Playoff, you couldn’t script it any better,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “Offensively we had 491 yards with zero sacks (allowed), and Deshaun Watson was unbelievable.”

Watson suffered a sprained LCL in his left knee in a loss at Georgia Tech on Nov. 15, then tore his ACL in practice Thursday, according to Swinney. Watson was listed as probable against the Gamecocks but was announced as the Tigers’ starter shortly before kickoff.

Despite wearing a brace on his left knee, Watson didn’t disappoint, guiding the Tigers to their first victory against South Carolina since Nov. 29, 2008.

It also marked the first game in Clemson history that the Tigers had a 250-yard passer, a 180-yard rusher and a 180-yard receiver.

“Just give us the ball and we make something good happen,” Watson said.

The Tigers, ranked No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, surrendered a 20-yard touchdown run to the Gamecocks’ Pharoh Cooper with 3:41 left in the first quarter, but it was all Clemson from there as the Tigers amassed 491 yards to the Gamecocks’ 339.

Scott took a short shovel pass from Watson for a 53-yard touchdown to tie the game in the first quarter, then Gallman scored on a 5-yard run and Watson on a 1-yard run to push Clemson’s lead to 21-7 just before the half.

Scott then dashed 70 yards with another shovel pass from Watson for a commanding 28-10 Clemson lead with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

“The seniors haven’t won and we wanted to send them out the right way,” Scott said. “Coach Swinney always talks about the fun being in the winning, and that’s what we did today.”

Clemson’s defense, which entered the game ranked No. 1 nationally in total defense and tackles for loss, held South Carolina to its lowest point total of the season and just 63 yards rushing, the eighth time this season the Tigers’ defense has limited an opponent to 88 yards or less on the ground. The Tigers also had 13 tackles for loss.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Clemson senior defensive end Vic Beasley, who had two sacks. “The fans deserve it and the team deserves it. We just put it all together today.”

After taking a 7-0 lead, South Carolina (6-6) generated little consistency on offense. Senior quarterback Dylan Thompson completed 21 of 39 passes for 249 yards, becoming South Carolina’s single-season passing yardage record holder with 3,280 yards, but he was under duress all day. He was sacked four times and hurried on eight other occasions.

“I told the guys, ‘6-6 might be what we are,'” South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier said. “Clemson was better than us. They are a better team than we are, simple as that.”

The Gamecocks’ leading rusher was Mike Davis, who managed just 39 yards on 12 carries.

South Carolina is bowl-eligible for an 11th straight year, including 10 consecutive seasons under Spurrier.

“Obviously we could have won some (games) we lost and lost some we won,” Spurrier said. “But this is where we are and we’ll try to go win the bowl.”

NOTES: Clemson lost the turnover margin 15-3 in its five-game losing streak to South Carolina, but won the turnover margin 2-0 on Saturday. ... Senior DE Vic Beasley had two sacks, pushing his season total to 11 and his school-record career total to 32. ... South Carolina LB Skai Moore had 10 tackles, his third double-digit tackle game of the season, and an interception. ... Saturday’s game was the 400th of South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier’s career, including two stints in the pro ranks. ... Senior OG A.J. Cann made his 50th career start, the second-highest total in South Carolina history.