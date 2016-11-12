Preview: South Carolina at Florida

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp makes his first trip to Gainesville, Fla., since he was fired as Florida coach when the Gamecocks visit the Gators on Saturday, but he insists the game is not about him. South Carolina rides a three-game winning streak and can become bowl-eligible while staying in the SEC East race with a victory in its final conference game of the season with contests also remaining against Western Carolina and in-state rival No. 2 Clemson.

"We’ve got great memories, we’ve got great friends that are still friends to this day that we stay in touch with and we talk to a lot,'' Muschamp, a Gainesville native who was 29-21 in four seasons with Florida from 2011-14, told reporters. "And in this profession, if you don’t win enough games, you get fired. And that’s part of it. There’s no hard feelings, there’s no animosity, there’s no grudge." The No. 16 Gators fell out of the rankings after last week's 31-10 loss at Arkansas, but clinch the SEC East with a victory and a Kentucky win over Tennessee on Saturday. Gators coach Jim McElwain announced Monday that sophomore quarterback Luke Del Rio "will be out for a while,'' adding "when you can't lift your duffel bag up, chances are something's hurt" while at least two other starters will also miss the game. The Gamecocks remarkably remain in the division race at 3-4 as they prepare for their final SEC game and could still win the division with a victory and help.

TV: Noon ET, CBS. LINE: Florida -11.5

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (5-4, 3-4 SEC): The Gamecocks totaled more than 400 yards of offense for the first time this season in a 31-21 victory over Missouri last week. Their winning streak coincides with freshman quarterback Jake Bentley taking the reins and completing 73 percent of his 74 passes with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. Freshman running back Rico Dowdle (27 carries, 149 yards) and sophomore wideout Deebo Samuel (nine receptions, 125 yards) had career games against Missouri to boost their team-best rushing and receiving totals to 440 and 470 yards, respectively.

ABOUT FLORIDA (6-2, 4-2): Senior quarterback Austin Appleby makes his third start of the season after completing 62.7 percent of his 67 passes with three touchdowns and an interception while losing to Tennessee and defeating Vanderbilt when Del Rio was sidelined with a knee injury. The Gators could use a big game out of sophomore running back Jordan Scarlett (team bests of 98 carries, 483 yards and six touchdowns), who was held to 15 yards on five carries by Arkansas. McElwain also announced that linebacker Alex Anzalone, the team's second-leading tackler, will miss the rest of the season with a broken arm while starting center Cameron Dillard will not play Saturday and may also be done for the year with a knee injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Florida LB and leading tackler Jarrad Davis (ankle) probably will not play, according to McElwain.

2. South Carolina is one of six FBS teams that have held every opponent to fewer than 30 points (Michigan, Washington, Ohio State, Auburn and LSU).

3. The Gators lead the series 25-8-3 after a 24-14 victory last season. The Gamecocks have won four of the last six meetings after winning four of the first 30.

PREDICTION: Florida 24, South Carolina 14