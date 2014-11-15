South Carolina 23, Florida 20 (OT): Dylan Thompson calmly ran left after a fake handoff and barreled into the end zone from 4 yards out in overtime as the visiting Gamecocks rallied past the Gators.

Thompson completed 22-of-41 passes for 206 yards, and confidently engineered scoring drives on South Carolina’s final two possessions en route to a win that snapped a two-game skid and gave the Gamecocks (5-4, 3-5 SEC) just their second victory in the last six games. Mike Davis ran for 56 yards on 15 carries, and forced overtime with a fumble recovery in the end zone in the final minute of regulation.

Treon Harris, a ballyhooed freshman quarterback who was given the reins to the offense three weeks ago, ran for 111 yards on 20 carries for the Gators (5-4, 4-4 SEC), but suffered his first loss as a starter. With a chance to put the game away and sitting on a 17-10 lead, Florida had both a punt and a field goal blocked in the fourth quarter, keeping the Gators from securing bowl eligibility.

With the Gamecocks clearly in a period of transition, and rumors swirling around the potential retirement of coach Steve Spurrier, this may well have been his last trip to Florida Field, where he played and coached. He has been more concerned with his defense lately, especially after allowing an average of 44 points in the previous three losses, but they played much better versus the Gators, holding the hosts to just seven points in the second half.

South Carolina opened with a 10-0 lead and had an energized crowd stunned in the first quarter. Brandon Wilds ran 20 yards to open the scoring, and Elliott Fry hit a 31-yard field goal before Harris rallied the Gators in time for a 10-10 tie at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Despite the loss, the Gators still lead the all-time series 24-8-3, and are 13-2 versus the Gamecocks in Gainesville. ... Florida starting RBs Matt Jones and Kelvin Taylor ran for 63 and 47 yards, respectively. … Eight different Gamecocks caught passes, including WR Pharoh Cooper, who had four receptions for 40 yards.