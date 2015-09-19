Preview: South Carolina at Georgia

There will be plenty of attention on quarterback play when eighth-ranked Georgia hosts South Carolina on Saturday, but at least the Bulldogs have their starter still on the field. South Carolina lost Connor Mitch to a sprained right shoulder during last week’s 26-22 upset loss to Kentucky, thrusting Perry Orth into the first significant game action of the junior’s career.

The Bulldogs overcame a sluggish performance from quarterback Greyson Lambert at Vanderbilt as the Virginia transfer did not complete a pass until the third quarter of Georgia’s 31-14 triumph. The Bulldogs also have running back Nick Chubb, who churned out his 10th-consecutive 100-yard game as Georgia rolled up 281 yards on the ground. The Gamecocks will need a much better start on Saturday to spring the upset than they mustered last week, allowing 307 yards and 24 points in the first half to a Kentucky team that had not won a SEC road game in more than five years. South Carolina, which dropped its SEC opener for the third consecutive season but has rebounded the past two years to win the following week, has beaten the Bulldogs in four of the past five meetings, including a 38-35 victory in Columbia last season.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Georgia -17

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (1-1, 0-1 SEC): Orth, who had attempted just three passes in two years before Mitch’s injury, went 13-of-20 for 179 yards and a touchdown, but threw a critical interception late in the fourth quarter with the Gamecocks driving. Senior running back Brandon Wilds rushed for 106 yards last week, the fifth 100-yard game of his career. Linebacker Skai Moore has intercepted three passes through two games – tied for the FBS lead – and has 10 picks in his career, tied for eighth in school history.

ABOUT GEORGIA (2-0, 1-0 SEC): Lambert finished 11-for-21 for 116 yards after going 8-of-12 for 141 yards in the opener, but Chubb is off to a dazzling start to his sophomore season, averaging 8.8 yards per carry while accumulating 309 yards through two games. Outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins recorded a career-high 11 tackles against Vanderbilt – including 5 ½ for loss and two sacks. The Bulldogs have yet to commit a fumble or interception and tallied 17 points off four forced turnovers, including three interceptions against the Commodores.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia sophomore WR Isaiah McKenzie, who missed the opener with a hamstring injury, returned a punt 77 yards for a touchdown last week.

2. South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier is 16-6 all-time against Georgia, the most wins by any coach against the Bulldogs.

3. The Gamecocks’ defense has allowed 37 points and 550 total yards before halftime in their two games, compared to no points and 289 total yards in the second half.

PREDICTION: Georgia 27, South Carolina 23