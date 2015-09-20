Lambert sets NCAA record as Georgia dominates South Carolina

ATHENS, Ga. -- Calm, cool, collected. All applied to Georgia quarterback Greyson Lambert on Saturday night against South Carolina.

After two middling starts, Lambert set an NCAA record by completing 24 of 25 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns to pace the seventh-ranked Bulldogs past South Carolina 52-20 in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday night.

The 96 percent completion mark set an NCAA record, and Lambert also set a Georgia record with 20 consecutive completions.

“It hasn’t really settled in,” he said. “Somebody came up and was telling me this stat and that stat, but I really haven’t been able process it. It definitely feels good to have a game like this. It feels good for our team to have this kind of performance.”

“I can’t believe he threw an incompletion,” said coach Mark Richt, tongue planted firmly in cheek. “I‘m disappointed in that, but we’ll forgive him.”

In Georgia’s season-opening victories over Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt, Lambert had completed a combined 19 of 33 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

On Saturday, Lambert threw two touchdown passes to sophomore running back Sony Michel and one to senior wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who caught eight passes for 122 yards.

South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier was obviously less than pleased after watching his Gamecocks drop to 1-2 (0-2 SEC).

“They totally dominated us tonight,” Spurrier said. “Their offense was very good. We weren’t very good on defense or offense really. We got clobbered.”

Georgia running back Nick Chubb delivered a couple of blows. The sophomore enjoyed another stellar outing, rushing 21 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was a great night,” Chubb said. “South Carolina stacked the box and our line did good, as always.”

South Carolina struggled for most of the night.

Quarterback Perry Orth completed just 6 of 17 passes for 66 yards before being replaced by freshman Lorenzo Nunez, who led South Carolina with 10 carries for 76 yards and completed 4 of 5 passes for 18 yards.

All-SEC wide receiver Pharoh Cooper was inexplicably quiet. He caught one pass for a mere six yards, while rushing five times for 34.

“The outcome tonight was the most shocking,” Gamecocks strong safety Isaiah Johnson said. “The whole previous week we practiced hard and we felt we could beat them. But we came up short.”

Georgia (3-0, 2-0) rolled up 576 yards while holding South Carolina to 258.

“I feel like we have a great offense, with a lot of great players on this offense,” Lambert said. “We’ll see what happens the rest of the year.”

After stopping South Carolina on the opening possession, the Bulldogs surprised many by attacking the Gamecocks through the air.

Last week against Vanderbilt, Lambert started 0-for-5. But this time he completed his first three passes, driving Georgia to a 30-yard field goal by Marshall Morgan.

“When I got the script, I was excited,” Lambert said. “Starting the game with a pass, being able to get in a rhythm. I think we started out with three straight passes, but that was a lot of fun.”

The Gamecocks answered with a 48-yard drive, capped by a 45-yard field goal by Elliott Fry.

After throwing for only 116 yards last week, Lambert easily surpassed that number in the first half, when he completed 14 of 15 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs also scored rushing touchdowns on runs of two yards by Chubb and 21 by Michel while Orth accounted for South Carolina’s only first-half touchdown -- a 4-yard run.

Lambert’s 5-yard pass to Mitchell with 17 seconds left in the second quarter pushed the margin to 24-10.

The Gamecocks took advantage of a 51-yard return by Shon Carson and a personal foul on Georgia’s Reggie Davis, which allowed Fry to convert a 51-yard field goal with no time left in the half.

NOTES: South Carolina FS Isaiah Johnson was called for targeting in the second quarter; but, after a replay, the penalty was overturned. ... South Carolina C Alan Knott left the game in the second quarter because of a sprained ankle. ... Georgia RB Nick Chubb’s 159-yard effort marked his 11th straight 100-yard game.