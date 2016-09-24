Preview: South Carolina at Kentucky

South Carolina quarterback Brandon McIlwain has shown promise through the first three games of his freshman season, and now the Gamecocks head to Kentucky on Saturday with an opportunity to match their win total from 2015. McIlwain did not throw an interception and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in a solid, but not spectacular, performance in last week’s victory over East Carolina.

“We’re not where we want to be,” South Carolina tight end K.C. Crosby told reporters this week, after the Gamecocks were outgained 519-312 but used a 17-point outburst in the opening 7:02 to prevail against East Carolina. “We’re making steps to where we need to be.” Kentucky overpowered New Mexico State last week for its first victory but lost quarterback Drew Barker to a back injury in the first quarter. Junior-college transfer Stephen Johnson came on to pass for 310 yards and three touchdowns. “Right now, Stephen’s the guy,” Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran told reporters after Barker did not practice Tuesday. The Wildcats are struggling on defense, allowing 43.7 points and 528 yards per contest.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Kentucky -2.5

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2-1, 1-1 SEC): McIlwain struggled in his collegiate debut, but engineered two scoring drives off the bench against Mississippi State while completing 16-of-28 passes for 195 yards last week. Redshirt freshman A.J. Turner is averaging 103 all-purpose yards per game and leads South Carolina in rushing (115 yards on 35 carries). The Gamecocks defense came up with big plays when needed most last week, forcing four turnovers – three inside their 5-yard line – and come into Saturday ranked first in the SEC and seventh nationally in red-zone defense.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (1-2, 0-1 SEC): Johnson takes control of an attack that finished with 692 yards of total offense and a pair of 100-yard rushers last week, but the task is more difficult this week as the Wildcats try to beat South Carolina for the third consecutive season. Stanley Williams set a career high with 181 rushing yards against New Mexico State and is fourth in the SEC with 113.7 yards per game. Sophomore linebacker Jordan Jones leads the conference with 11.7 tackles per game and ranks second nationally with 24 solo tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kentucky has won 28 consecutive games when leading after three quarters dating back to 2008.

2. The Gamecocks play their third consecutive SEC game away from home Saturday, then return home for five of their next six contests.

3. Wildcats freshman RB Benny Snell Jr. rushed for 136 yards and a school record-tying four touchdowns last week.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 27, Kentucky 26