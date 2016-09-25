Williams leads Kentucky past South Carolina

Running backs Stanley "Boom" Williams and Benny Snell each scored touchdowns in the second half to lead Kentucky past South Carolina 17-10 on Saturday night in Lexington, Ky.

Williams, who rushed 15 times for 123 yards, scored on a 43-yard run to open the third quarter and Snell, who finished with 73 yards, scored on a 1-yard run with 10:21 left in the game to break a 10-10 tie and put Kentucky in the lead for good. Snell carried the ball seven straight times during the game-winning drive.

Kentucky improves to 2-2, 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference. It was the Wildcats' second straight win after opening the season 0-2. The victory also marked the third straight season that Kentucky has beaten the Gamecocks (2-2, 1-2).

Kentucky had 351 yards total offense. Quarterback Stephen Johnson, forced into action last week by an injury to Drew Barker on the third play of the game, made his first collegiate start and completed 11 of 19 passes for 135 yards with one interception.

South Carolina, which entered the game averaging only 15.7 points per game, worst in the Southeastern Conference, had 268 yards total offense. Quarterback Brandon McIlwain completed 15-of-30 passes for 177 yards with zero touchdowns.

The first half was a stalemate for the most part with eight total punts.

South Carolina did manage the only touchdown of the first half, a 12-yard run by A.J. Turner with 5:44 left in the second quarter. It marked the first points the Gamecocks had scored in the second period the entire season.

Kentucky's only points came on a 30-yard field goal by Austin MacGinnis to give UK a 3-0 lead.