Preview: South Carolina at Missouri

Two struggling units will go head-to-head Saturday when host Missouri’s offense tries to get going against a South Carolina defense that has had difficulty making stops. Both teams have underachieved early in the season and desperately need a victory in the Columbia Cup to keep alive any hope of winning the SEC East.

The Tigers have won the East the past two years but began their title defense with a 21-13 loss at Kentucky last week. Their scuffling offense will have a different look Saturday, though, as quarterback Maty Mauk will miss the game after being suspended indefinitely for an undisclosed violation of team rules. Freshman Drew Lock will start in his place and look to take advantage of a Gamecocks defense that has allowed 411.2 total yards per game. South Carolina has had its own issues at quarterback but has settled for the time on freshman Lorenzo Nunez, who rushed for 123 yards and passed for 184 in last week’s 31-14 win over UCF.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Missouri -2.5.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2-2, 0-2 SEC): The Gamecocks’ beleaguered defense bounced back a bit last week, holding UCF to 230 total yards – and only 26 rushing yards on 23 attempts. The offense also looked better with Nunez at the helm, giving South Carolina a dual-threat quarterback to complement running backs Brandon Wilds and Shon Carson. Pharoh Cooper remains the Gamecocks’ top offensive threat, though, and he scored rushing and receiving touchdowns last week.

ABOUT MISSOURI (3-1, 0-1): The Tigers have had difficulty getting the running game going with running back Russell Hansbrough slowed by an ankle injury, and taking Mauk out of the equation eliminates another threat on the ground. Mauk’s decision making has been questionable, though, and Lock has a bigger arm and has played well in limited action, going 15-of-25 for 225 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Tigers’ defense has been dominant, leading the SEC in total defense (255 yards per game) and scoring defense (12.5 points per game), but could be without the nation’s leading tackler as linebacker Kentrell Brothers (ankle) is questionable.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Missouri has won its last five games following a loss dating to the 2013 season.

2. Hansbrough needs 43 rushing yards to become the 14th Missouri player – and 12th running back – with 2,000 career yards on the ground.

3. South Carolina has outscored opponents 52-30 in the second half and has shut out three of its four opponents after halftime, while Missouri holds a 47-17 edge in the second half this season.

PREDICTION: Missouri 23, South Carolina 20