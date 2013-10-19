Preview: South Carolina at Tennessee

It took six games, but No. 9 South Carolina finally put together a convincing win and posted their biggest margin of victory on the road since 1912. One week after pummeling Arkansas, the Gamecocks look for their fifth straight win when they visit Tennessee on Saturday. South Carolina held a lead of at least 18 points in the fourth quarter in each of its previous three wins, only to get outscored 51-22 in the final period and allow each opponent back into the game.

The Gamecocks allowed the Razorbacks to score on their first drive last Saturday but dominated thereafter in a 52-7 rout. The Volunteers are coming off a heartbreaking overtime 34-31 loss to Georgia in which they gave up the tying touchdown with five seconds remaining in regulation and had a potential go-ahead score reversed by replay in the extra period. Tennessee, which has won two of its last 18 conference games, faces the second of four straight ranked opponents.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: South Carolina -7

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (5-1, 3-1 SEC): The Gamecocks dominated the Razorbacks in every facet of the game, including time of possession (43:25-16:35) and first downs (32-7). South Carolina’s offense is averaging 486.5 yards, good for 23rd in FBS and easily on pace to break the school record of 428.8 set in 1995. Part of that success is due to the Gamecocks’ ability to avoid three-and-outs (11.7 percent – third-lowest mark in the nation) and convert third downs (52.9 percent – eighth-best).

ABOUT TENNESSEE (3-3, 0-2): Rajion Neal has been the focal point of the Volunteers’ offense over the last two games, running for 169 yards and a score in a Sept. 28 win over South Alabama before adding 148 and two touchdowns against Georgia. Devaun Swafford returned a blocked punt for a TD against the Bulldogs, becoming the first freshman in school history to record a special-teams touchdown and return an interception for a score in the same season. The Volunteers are tied with Missouri for the conference lead with 15 forced turnovers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Gamecocks only have played two overtime games in their history, both against the Volunteers (2003 and 2007).

2. Each of Tennessee’s three losses has come against top-25 foes. The Volunteers’ last victory over a ranked opponent came in 2009 against then-No. 21 South Carolina.

3. The Gamecocks are 11-4 in their last 15 road contests.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 30, Tennessee 28