Preview: South Carolina at Vanderbilt

South Carolina hasn’t won an SEC road game since 2014 – a 23-20 overtime victory at Florida that led to Will Muschamp’s dismissal as the Gators’ head coach. Now Muschamp is on the other sideline and hopes to snap the Gamecocks’ road skid when they open the season at Vanderbilt on Thursday.

The Gamecocks have lost eight of their last nine road games overall, but they’ve been victorious in their last three trips to Vanderbilt and seven of the last eight. South Carolina opens as an underdog, however, against a Commodores team that returns eight starters on a stout defense and figures to be much improved on offense. “I can tell you, this offense has given us all we can handle,” head coach Derek Mason told the Commodores’ website. “They’re as good as they’ve ever been since I’ve been here.” South Carolina lost its final five games last season with its last victory a 19-10 triumph over Vanderbilt.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Vanderbilt -4.5

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2015: 3-9): The Gamecocks’ offense was a nightmare a year ago, and it might not be much better with an inexperienced line and a potential revolving door at quarterback. Three players still have a chance to see time under center – Muschamp has yet to name a starter – but freshman Brandon McIlwain has the most potential of the bunch. Having Muschamp at the helm should breathe new life into the defense, but with just five starters returning it could be a work in progress early in the year.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2015: 4-8): The Commodores’ defense took a big jump last year when Mason took over as coordinator, and the unit returns enough key players to expect a repeat performance. Sophomore quarterback Kyle Shurmur has won the job after starting five of the final six games last season and throwing for 503 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. The return of receiver C.J. Duncan after missing last season due to injury gives the Commodores a solid receiving corps to complement running back Ralph Webb (1,152 rushing yards, 5 TDs last season).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Commodores were outscored 62-23 in the first quarter last season, while the Gamecocks were outpaced 80-35 in the opening frame.

2. South Carolina RB David Williams is the team’s top returning rusher (299 yards in 2015) at his position but is behind redshirt freshman A.J. Turner on the depth chart.

3. Vanderbilt allowed 468 punt return yards last season – more than any other FBS team.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 16, Vanderbilt 13