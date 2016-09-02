Fry lifts South Carolina over Vanderbilt

On a night where both offenses struggled, South Carolina got just enough going in the second half to eke out a 13-10 victory over Vanderbilt thanks to Elliott Fry's 55-yard field goal with 35 seconds left at Vanderbilt Stadium.

Quarterback Perry Orth, pulled earlier for ineffectiveness, drove South Carolina 36 yards in seven plays, setting up the game-winning boot by its senior kicker in coach Will Muschamp's first game as the Gamecocks coach.

South Carolina gained 223 of its 309 yards after halftime.

Its defense held on the final Vanderbilt possession, keyed by a big sack by defensive linemen Taylor Stallworth and Darius English of Commodores quarterback Kyle Shurmur on a second-down play.

Trailing 10-3 in the fourth quarter, South Carolina mounted a nine-play, 84-yard drive capped when wide receiver Debo Samuel took an end-around and scooted inside the left pylon to pull the Gamecocks to within a point. Fry, who snuck a 48-yard attempt just over the crossbar, hit the tying point-after with 7:30 left.

Vanderbilt took advantage of an ugly first half to jump out to that 10-0 lead after running back Khari Blasingam punched in a one-yard scoring run, with Tommy Openshaw's extra point putting VU up, 10-0, just 32 seconds into the second quarter.

Commodores linebacker Zach Cunningham recovered a muffed punt at the Carolina 31, setting up Openshaw's 36-yard field goal to open the scoring.

South Carolina went to quarterback Brandon McElwain early in the second quarter, and he briefly ignited the offense. But with the Gamecocks in the red zone midway through the second quarter, VU linebacker Charles Wright forced a fumble that linebacker Oren Burks recovered at the 17.

Vanderbilt also rotated quarterbacks in the first half, subbing Wade Freebeck for Shurmur for two second-quarter series.

South Carolina freshman wide receiver Bryan Edwards had a big debut, hauling in eight passes for 101 yards.