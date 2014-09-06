Preview: South Carolina State at Clemson

The best news for Clemson as it prepares for Saturday’s home opener against South Carolina State is it will not face the type of rushing attack Georgia unleashed in the 24th-ranked Tigers’ season-opening 45-21 loss. Clemson allowed 328 yards on the ground – 211 in the fourth quarter – which defensive coordinator Brent Venables described as “pretty disgusting.” Quarterbacks Cole Stoudt and Deshaun Watson combined to throw for 189 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers kicked off the post-Tajh Boyd era but failed to score in the second half.

Clemson will need to find consistency and build momentum as it faces top-ranked Florida State and 23rd-ranked North Carolina in its next two games. South Carolina State throttled Benedict 63-0 in its season opener, scoring 49 second-half points while finishing with 541 yards of total offense. The Tigers have won the two previous matchups between the schools, including a 52-13 victory last season.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3. LINE: None

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA STATE (1-0): The Bulldogs return seven starters on each side of the ball, and those veterans helped overwhelm Benedict in the opener. Running backs Jalen Simmons and Dondre Lewis-Freeman each rushed for a pair of scores for South Carolina State, which finished 9-4 last season and tied for first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs rushed 45 times for 381 yards versus Benedict.

ABOUT CLEMSON (0-1): Stoudt will start this week, although Watson led the Tigers on a 78-yard scoring drive and threw a second-quarter touchdown in the freshman’s debut. A bigger issue was Clemson’s average starting field position (its own 19-yard line) and the inability to slow Georgia when it had the ball. The Tigers did not do much when they had possession after halftime, finishing with only 15 yards of total offense in the final 30 minutes.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Clemson S Robert Smith recorded 10 tackles in the opener, tying his career high set in last season’s Orange Bowl victory over Ohio State.

2. South Carolina State QB Adrian Kollock completed 15-of-18 passes for 160 yards against Benedict.

3. Clemson DE Vic Beasley recorded his 22nd career sack last week, leaving him seven shy of becoming the school’s all-time leader.

PREDICTION: Clemson 56, South Carolina State 7