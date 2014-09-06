Clemson clobbers South Carolina State, 73-7

CLEMSON, S.C. -- South Carolina State coach Buddy Pough said last week that he hoped his team could be within a touchdown of Clemson entering the fourth quarter.

Those hopes fell by the wayside in short order Saturday as Clemson held the Bulldogs to 44 yards and coasted to a 73-7 victory Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The 23rd-ranked Tigers, coming off a 45-21 loss at Georgia in their season opener, evened their record at 1-1 and improved to 29-0 all-time against Football Championships Subdivision opponents.

“We had to respond after last week and I think we did,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “I think we imposed our will today.”

Pough thought so, too.

“You try to figure out how to find some silver lining in this particular dark cloud,” Pough said. “I haven’t quite figured it out yet.”

Clemson was dominant in all aspects of its 2014 home debut, rolling up 735 yards and getting touchdowns from eight players in posting its most lopsided victory since a 66-0 win against Presbyterian in 1957.

The Tigers’ 735 yards were the third-highest total in school history, and their 73 points were the most since the national championship team posted an 82-24 victory against Wake Forest in 1981.

Clemson quarterback Cole Stoudt completed 22 of 31 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown, and backup Deshaun Watson was efficient as well, connecting on 8 of 9 attempts for 154 yards and three touchdowns.

“It’s kind of like me and (former Clemson star) Tajh Boyd were -- we are just trying to get each other better and be the best we can be for this team,” Stoudt said.

Stoudt completed a school-record 19 of 20 passes off the bench against S.C. State last year, which means in three games against the Bulldogs, Clemson’s backup quarterbacks are 34 of 36 for 373 yards and seven touchdowns.

“There are days when teams like ours don’t match up with teams like theirs,” said Pough, who was in pursuit of his 99th career victory. “Today was one of those days. We couldn’t do much of anything.”

Clemson, meanwhile, did pretty much whatever it desired. Freshman wide receiver Artavis Scott shined for the Tigers, grabbing six passes for 164 yards -- breaking a Clemson freshman previously shared by Sammy Watkins and Aaron Kelly -- and two touchdowns.

Clemson finished with 467 yards passing, winding up one yard short of the school record set last year against Syracuse. The Tigers amassed 32 first downs, converted 10 of 17 third-down chances and averaged 7.9 yards per play.

Clemson was not forced to punt for the first time since the 2009 Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

The Tigers’ defense also got in on the fun, tuning up for its Atlantic Coast Conference showdown at defending national champion and top-ranked Florida State in two weeks by throttling an S.C. State offense that shredded Benedict for 541 yards in a 63-0 win in its season opener.

The Bulldogs (1-1) managed just five first downs Saturday and averaged 0.8 yards per play. Their 44 yards represented the sixth-lowest total in Clemson history. One week after rushing for 381 yards, S.C. State was held to just seven yards on the ground.

“We didn’t play very well up front on either side of the ball,” Pough said. “That surprised me some. I thought we were further along than that.”

The Bulldogs avoided the shutout when Dominique Mitchell scooped up a fumble and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown with 4:05 left.

“This was an excellent win,” Swinney said. “But we have bigger fish to fry. We’ll regroup here for the next week, a bye week, but then we’ve got the opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the nation. It’ll be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.”

NOTES: S.C. State LB Darius Leonard, who had five tackles in the game, is the younger brother of former Clemson and NFL linebacker Anthony Waters. ... Senior DE Alexander Glover, who had three tackles for loss in S.C. State’s opener, had the Bulldogs’ only tackle for loss Saturday, a 3-yard sack of QB Cole Stoudt in the second quarter. ... Clemson was coming off the first season-opening defeat in coach Dabo Swinney’s six seasons. ... Clemson DE Vic Beasley had one sack to push his career total to 23, just five behind the school record shared by Michael Dean Perry and Gaines Adams.