South Carolina State 17, Furman 7: Jalen Simmons rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown as the host Bulldogs upset the FCS No. 21 Paladins.

TeDarrius Wiley made his first career start in place of Adrian Kollock, who injured his shoulder in last week’s 30-3 loss at Coastal Carolina. Wiley went 8-of-17 for 92 yards and a score for South Carolina State (2-2).

Dillon Woodruff finished 17-of-31 for 200 yards with a touchdown and an interception and had a team-high 33 rushing yards for Furman (2-2). The Paladins managed only 61 yards on 28 attempts on the ground.

Wiley put the Bulldogs ahead early with a 25-yard TD pass to Mykel Moody with 3:38 left in the first quarter. South Carolina State recovered a muffed punt by Furman’s Andrej Suttles, setting up a 22-yard Tyler Scandrett field goal to make it 10-0 at halftime.

The Paladins took advantage of South Carolina State receiver Brandon King’s fumble to set up a 36-yard TD pass from Woodruff to Logan McCarter to pull within 10-7 with 7:10 left in the third quarter, but they could never muster the tying or go-ahead score. The Bulldogs forced a punt with 3:30 left and Austin Smith returned it inside the Furman 5-yard line to set up Simmons’ 3-yard TD run to seal it with 2:24 remaining.