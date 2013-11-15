(Updated: CHANGED passing stats for Cue in Para 2 DELETED Kollock’s passing stats in Para 2 CHANGED McDonald receiving yards to 114 in Para 2 CHANGED total yards reference to 442-134 in Para 3 CHANGED third-down reference to 3-for-15 in Para 3 CHANGED Kollock scoring runs to 3 and 2 yards in Para 4)

South Carolina State 38, Morgan State 3: Freshman backup quarterback Adrian Kollock accounted for three of his four touchdowns in the first quarter and the host Bulldogs dominated defensively to move into first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Starter Richard Cue was 18-for-27 for 223 yards for South Carolina State (8-3, 6-1), which moved a half-game ahead of Bethune-Cookman atop the conference. Tyler McDonald had 114 receiving yards and a score.

Robert Council and two other passers - including punter Lawrence Forbes - combined to go 5-of-23 for 49 yards and an interception for the Bears (4-7, 4-3), who were outgained 442-134. Morgan State had three turnovers and was 3-for-15 on third down.

Kollock finished off a 38-yard drive on South Carolina State’s first possession with a 3-yard touchdown and, after a Bears’ fumble on the next offensive play, pushed it in from 2 yards out for his second score in a span of 49 seconds and a 14-0 lead. Following a failed pass attempt by Forbes later in the quarter, Kollock found Dennis Rowe four plays later on a deep slant for a 37-yard touchdown.

Following a field goal by Chris Moller that got the Bears on the board midway through the third quarter, Cue got into the act with a touchdown pass to McDonald. Kollock completed the scoring with another short scoring run with 8:37 left, part of a 182-yard effort on the ground for the Bulldogs.