South Carolina State 17, Norfolk State 3: Adrian Kollock ran for the clinching touchdown as the Bulldogs overcame four turnovers to take down the host Spartans.

Richard Cue struggled to 41 yards on 3-of-14 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions for South Carolina State (9-3, 7-1 MEAC), which kept its chances for the MEAC title and a spot in the FCS playoffs alive. Temarrick Hemingway hauled in the lone scoring pass for the Bulldogs.

Malik Stokes went 7-for-16 for 128 yards and an interception as Norfolk State (3-9, 3-5) closed out its season with back-to-back losses. Rolandan Finch led the Spartans on the ground with 75 yards on 18 carries.

South Carolina State finally found the end zone with 4:03 left in the third quarter when Cue and Hemingway hooked up for a 23-yard score to take a 10-3 lead. The Bulldogs’ defense forced a three-and-out on the next two Norfolk State possessions and forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Stokes was sacked and fumbled with just over four minutes left in the game and South Carolina State needed only two plays to turn it into points on Kollock’s 17-yard score. The Spartans managed just 52 yards in the second half.