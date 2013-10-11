South Carolina State 44, North Carolina Central 3: Richard Cue passed for 195 yards and a touchdown while Xavier Quick added a pair of rushing scores as the visiting Bulldogs rolled to their fifth consecutive victory.

Justin Taylor and Dondre Lewis-Freeman also had touchdown runs for South Carolina State (5-2, 3-0 MEAC), which has won eight of the last nine meetings. Dennis Rowe caught two passes for 75 yards and a TD while Tyler McDonald made 10 catches for 74 yards for the Bulldogs.

North Carolina Central (3-3, 1-1) managed only 105 total yards – 50 of which came on one play in the fourth quarter. The Eagles finished with minus-11 rushing yards on 28 attempts.

The Bulldogs outgained the Eagles 287-33 in the first half and held North Carolina Central to negative rushing yards while building a 34-3 lead at the break. After an interception on its opening possession, South Carolina State scored on five straight drives to take control.

Cue atoned for the early interception with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Rowe to open the scoring, and the Bulldogs rolled up 232 rushing yards as they coasted thereafter. Nick Belcher booted three field goals and connected on all five extra points for South Carolina State.