FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Carolina State 44, North Carolina Central 3
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
October 11, 2013 / 3:22 AM / 4 years ago

South Carolina State 44, North Carolina Central 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

South Carolina State 44, North Carolina Central 3: Richard Cue passed for 195 yards and a touchdown while Xavier Quick added a pair of rushing scores as the visiting Bulldogs rolled to their fifth consecutive victory.

Justin Taylor and Dondre Lewis-Freeman also had touchdown runs for South Carolina State (5-2, 3-0 MEAC), which has won eight of the last nine meetings. Dennis Rowe caught two passes for 75 yards and a TD while Tyler McDonald made 10 catches for 74 yards for the Bulldogs.

North Carolina Central (3-3, 1-1) managed only 105 total yards – 50 of which came on one play in the fourth quarter. The Eagles finished with minus-11 rushing yards on 28 attempts.

The Bulldogs outgained the Eagles 287-33 in the first half and held North Carolina Central to negative rushing yards while building a 34-3 lead at the break. After an interception on its opening possession, South Carolina State scored on five straight drives to take control.

Cue atoned for the early interception with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Rowe to open the scoring, and the Bulldogs rolled up 232 rushing yards as they coasted thereafter. Nick Belcher booted three field goals and connected on all five extra points for South Carolina State.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.