Kansas State 34, South Dakota 0

Morgan Burns returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to help launch Kansas State to a 34-0 victory over FBS opponent South Dakota in the opener for both teams at Manhattan, Kan. It was the 22nd win in 24 season openers for Wildcats’ coach Bill Snyder.

Burns’ touchdown was the Wildcats’ 97th non-offensive touchdown since 1999, tops in the nation, eight more than runner-up Virginia Tech. The Cats have now returned a kickoff in each of the last 11 seasons, also best in the nation.

The win was costly for the Wildcats as starting quarterback Jesse Ertz left the game with an apparent leg injury on the second play from scrimmage. Ertz, a sophomore making his first career start, was replaced by junior Joe Hubener, and did not return to the game. Hubener was 9 of 18 for 147 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 38 yards on nine carries.

Kansas State was helped by a group of firsts. Redshirt freshman fullback Winston Dimel scored his first career touchdown to push K-State’s lead to 17-0. On the next possession, junior wide receiver Deante Burton made his first career touchdown reception to give the Cats a 24-0 lead at the half. Dimel’s second touchdown midway through the fourth quarter accounted for the final points of the game.

South Dakota is now 0-15 all-time against teams currently in the Big 12, including 0-4 against Kansas State.