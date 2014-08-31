No. 24 Missouri holds off South Dakota State

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Henson said he wanted to see an “urgency for consistency” from his offense.

After a closer-than-expected 38-18 victory over South Dakota State, from football’s championship subdivision, Henson is likely still wanting.

Marcus Murphy’s 102-yard kick return created No. 24 Missouri’s only points of the second and third quarter, and a fourth-quarter 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Maty Mauk to wide receiver Bud Sasser provided the breathing room for a victory.

The Tigers’ re-tooled starting offense started strong, with touchdowns on three of its first four drives of the game. That included two long scoring passes from Mauk to wide receiver Darius White for 44 and 39 yards.

“That’s what we want,” Mauk said. “That’s what we practice for.”

The Tigers then hit a lull for the next three quarters, while the Jackrabbits surged behind back-up quarterback Zach Lujan.

Austin Sumner, the Jackrabbits’ three-year starter at quarterback, injured an ankle on a run with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter and his team trailing 21-7.

Lujan, a sophomore, largely treaded water until halftime, leading South Dakota State to a field goal to cut Missouri’s lead to 21-10 after two quarters.

After that, Lujan came out of his shell. He led South Dakota State on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the third-quarter’s opening possession, ending in a 3-yard scoring run by running back Zach Zenner.

Zenner also had a 75-yard touchdown run on the Jackrabbits’ first offensive play of the game.

“He’s a two-time All-American and a great running back,” Lujan said about Zenner. “He stands out at practice because he will not be out-worked.”

Murphy’s long, weaving return sent Missouri’s defense back onto the field, and Lujan’s first mistake of the game -- an interception to Missouri cornerback Aarion Penton on an overthrow in the end zone -- ended South Dakota State’s ensuing drive.

“He did a lot I wasn’t expecting,” Penton said of Lujan’s start. “I didn’t see him on film on all. ... When I finally realized 6 (Sumner) was out of the game, I started to pick up on the different techniques of how they were throwing.”

South Dakota State’s final scoring chance ended on Missouri’s 14-yard line, when wide receiver Jason Schneider fumbled after a 22-yard completion.

Missouri’s opening scoring barrage, which included a 10-yard touchdown run by running back Russell Hansbrough after an interception by safety Duron Singleton, gave way to a 30-minute stretch in which the Tigers struggled to move the ball.

Hansbrough finished with 126 yards on 20 carries, both career-highs for the junior tailback. His touchdown run came on a busted play, and he reversed field -- using a block from his quarterback -- to spring to the edge and get into the end zone.

“I really didn’t know what was going,” Hansbrough said. “I was just moving, get in the end zone. It was a fight the whole way.”

Kicker Andrew Baggett missed two field-goal attempts for the Tigers, and Missouri gained 20 yards on three drives to bookend halftime.

”We started fast, kind of finished good, but that in-between,“ Mauk said. ”It’s kind of like the scrimmages. The main thing for us is we can fix (it). It’s all mental stuff.

“There’s little things where we need to make sure we’re on the same page. Know the down and distance and know where we want to go with the ball.”

The only scoring drive of Missouri’s second-half was aided by a shanked punt off the foot of South Dakota State’s Ethan Swayer.

The Tigers’ began the drive at the Jackrabbits 32-yard line. On third-and-eight, Mauk scrambled in the pocket and lobbed a long pass to Sasser in the end zone. Mauk completed 13-of-21 passes for 178 yards and 3 touchdowns, and ran for 17 yards. Despite the loss, SDSU -- ranked 10th in the FCS -- came away with an encouraging performance.

“It was just big plays,” SDSU linebacker T.J. Lally said. “The first drive was a little jittery which of course isn’t good, and we weren’t finishing on some big plays. We calmed down and really started doing our assignments. Our game plan was awesome, I thought. I was really excited about it going in and I think it showed for most of the game, through the way we were able to pull them off.”

NOTES: Marcus Murphy’s 102-yard kick return was Missouri’s longest since 1976. ... Three Missouri freshmen played on Saturday: WR Lawrence Lee, WR Nate Brown and S Thomas Wilson. ... South Dakota State RB Zach Zenner rushed for 103 yards on 17 carries, the third season in a row he went over 100 yards against a former BCS program.