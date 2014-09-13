Preview: Southeastern Louisiana at Tulane

Tulane looks to have a bettertime in its new home when it hosts Southeastern Louisiana at on-campus Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave dropped the first game in their brand-new stadium last week against Georgia Tech, butcoach Curtis Johnson is looking for a bounce-back performance andTulane’s first win of the season. The Lions, ranked third among FCS teams, would love to keep that from happening and take down anin-state rival in the process.

Tulane feels like it gave awaythe game against the Yellow Jackets, committing three turnovers andgetting a punt blocked, all of which led to 28 of Georgia Tech’s 38points. There’s a question of who will begin the game under center for the Green Wave after Tanner Lee missed practice Tuesday while stillsuffering from a heat-related illness, though Johnson insists he expects him to start against the Lions. But the biggest problem for the GreenWave is on the defensive side of the ball, after the team gave up 38points in each of its first two contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: None

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA(2-0): There will be a very familiar face for Tulane players on the Lions’ defense this week, when defensive back Jordan Batiste facesoff against his former school for the first time. Batiste led theGreen Wave in forced fumbles and was second in sacks in 2013 but left forSoutheastern Louisiana for personal reasons, though he doesn’t seethis week’s game as anything significant. “It’s a normal game,”Batiste told the Times-Picayune. “I think they’re going to playhard because they want to win and we’re going to play hard because wewant to win.”

ABOUT TULANE (0-2): Although itwas a letdown to lose to Georgia Tech, Tulane players and coacheswere all pleased to be able to open Yulman Stadium as the Green Wave played their first game on campus in almost 40 years. The Green Wave used to play in thecavernous Superdome, which didn’t allow for as much of a homefieldadvantage as most teams have. “The stadium was oustanding,”Johnson told the Times-Picayune. “The fans were magnificent -- especially the student section. The team is very, very disappointed(about not winning the opener).”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Green Wave will be withoutreturn specialist Devin Boutte, who has officially left the team. Tulane SDarion Monroe will take over punt-return duties.

2. Lions K Ryan Adams is second in the Southland Conference in scoring, making 3-of-3 field goalsand 10-of-11 PATs for 9.5 points per game.

3. This will be the first timeTulane has hosted an in-state team on campus since September 1974.

PREDICTION: Tulane 28,Southeastern Louisiana 24