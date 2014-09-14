Tulane 35, Southeastern Louisiana 20

Tulane 35, Southeastern Louisiana20: Tanner Lee threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Green Wave to their first on-campus win in nearly 40 years.Lee was 14-of-30 with two interceptions for Tulane (1-2), which also got 80 yards and a score on the ground from Sherman Badie. Xavier Rush had two catches for 84 yards and a touchdown while Justyn Shackleford finished with four receptions for 76 yards and a score.

Bryan Bennett completed 16-of-34 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and two interceptionsfor Southeastern Louisiana (2-1), which finished with 58 yards rushing. Devante Scott made five catches for 93 yards while Jeff Smiley finished with five receptions for 79 yards.

Tulane opened the scoring on Badie’s 11-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, then added a pair of scores — Shackleford’s 15-yard reception and Lazedrick Thompson’s 1-yard run — to push the lead to 21-0 midway through the second. The Lions got on the board on Ryan Adams’ 44-yard field goal, but Lee found Badie from three yards out with four seconds to play in the half to increase the lead to 25.

Southeastern Louisiana scored 10 straight points — Bennett’s 7-yard pass to Jeremy Meyers and Adams’ 49-yard field goal — to pull within 15 with 12:29 to play, but just over a minute later, Lee found Rush for a 74-yard scoring toss to push the lead back to 22. Bennett went in from one yard out midway through the fourth, but the Lions were unable to get any closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After forcing five turnovers in their first two games, the Green Wave had three — two interceptions and a fumble recovery — in the victory. ... Adams had his first field-goal miss of the season on a 43-yard attempt in the second quarter. ... Tulane improved to 7-0 all-time against Southeastern Louisiana.