Preview: USC vs. Alabama

Defending national champion Alabama hasn't decided on a starting quarterback, but the lack of an incumbent at the pivotal position hasn't stopped the Crimson Tide from drawing the nation's No. 1 ranking as they enter Saturday's opener against No. 17 USC at Arlington, Texas. Alabama coach Nick Saban said that junior Cooper Bateman and redshirt freshman Blake Barnett are his squad's top two quarterbacks, while the Trojans previously settled on junior Max Browne to replace three-year starter Cody Kessler.

The Crimson Tide have won 14 consecutive season openers -- USC has an even longer streak at 17 -- and are looking to win their fifth national crown in the past eight seasons. The uncertainty at quarterback isn't a concern to Saban, who eliminated freshman Jalen Hurts from the derby earlier this week and said he has the big picture in mind. "We want to play the guy that's the most ready to give us the best chance," Saban said at Monday's press conference. "We also want to continue to develop guys that can compete at this position in the future. That's kind of where it is right now. There's really nothing else to talk about." Browne has thrown 19 career passes for USC, which is beginning its first full season under coach Clay Helton.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Alabama -11.5.

ABOUT USC (2015: 8-6): The Trojans feature one of the nation's top receivers in junior JuJu Smith-Schuster -- who caught 89 passes for 1,454 yards and 10 touchdowns last season -- and that should help Browne gain his footing as a starter. Sophomore Ronald Jones II set a school freshman rushing record with 987 yards -- surpassing school legend Charles White (1976) -- in his first college season and will share the workload with senior Justin Davis (902 yards in 2015) behind a solid offensive line led by senior right tackle Zach Banner. Junior cornerback Adoree' Jackson - who also returned two punts for scores and caught 27 passes on offense in 2015 - is the big name on the defense but sophomore inside linebacker Cameron Smith (78 tackles, three interceptions) and sophomore cornerback Iman Marshall (three interceptions) are emerging stars.

ABOUT ALABAMA (2015: 14-1): Bateman threw 52 passes and started one game last season when now-departed Jake Coker was helping the Crimson Tide win the national crown. Replacing Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry is another chore - sophomores Bo Scarbrough and Damien Harris will share carries against USC -- but the Crimson Tide remain well-stocked at receiver with sophomore Calvin Ridley (SEC-freshman record 89 receptions for 1,045 yards in 2015) and junior ArDarius Stewart (63 catches) leading the way. Alabama is reloading on defense but returns a quartet of senior standouts in strong safety Eddie Jackson (six interceptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns), defensive end Jonathan Allen (12 sacks), and linebackers Reuben Foster (73 tackles) and Tim Williams (10.5 sacks).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama holds a 5-2 edge in the series and won the last meeting 24-3 in the 1985 Aloha Bowl.

2. Former USC coach Lane Kiffin is the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

3. Trojans sophomore LB Osa Masina won't play due to a violation of team rules and the school confirmed Tuesday that it is aware that Masina is being investigated by authorities in Utah for a sexual assault and by law enforcement in California for an unspecified criminal incident.

PREDICTION: Alabama 34, USC 24