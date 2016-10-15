Preview: USC at Arizona

Not much has separated USC and Arizona when they've been matched up the last several years and another close game is expected Saturday afternoon in their Pac-12 game in Tucson, Ariz. The last 10 meetings between the teams have been decided by an average of 6.5 points and the last nine have finished as one-possession games.

Both teams have gone through changes at quarterback this season and the Wildcats may start their third different signal-caller against USC in an effort to halt a three-game losing streak. Khalil Tate has finished the last two games for Arizona and produced solid numbers, increasing the likelihood the freshman from Southern California may get the starting nod against the Trojans. Tate should be familiar to a large chunk of USC players, as he attended the same high school as nine players for the Trojans. USC made Sam Darnold the starting quarterback on Sept. 23 against Utah and he's led the Trojans to consecutive victories against Arizona State and Colorado, combining for 710 passing yards and six touchdown passes with just one interception in those victories.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: USC -7.5.

ABOUT USC (3-3, 2-2 Pac-12): The Trojans are expected to be without leading rusher Justin Davis, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday's win against Colorado and did not practice earlier in the week. That would open the door for Ronald Jones II to be the main ball carrier, and he had the best game of his two-year career last season against Arizona, rushing for 177 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and scoring through the air as well in the 38-30 victory. The Trojans did welcome offensive right tackle Zach Banner back to practice this week after he missed the last two games with a left ankle injury, and defenders Jonathan Lockett (shoulder), Jabari Ruffin (concussion), Michael Hutchings (shoulder) and John Houston (knee) also practiced this week.

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-4, 0-3): The Wildcats have been dealing with their own injuries at running back and thought they'd have running back Nick Wilson back last week, but he couldn't push off his tender ankle and was scratched. His status remains up in the air against the Trojans, but his return would be a huge gain as Wilson has been very good when healthy, evidenced by the 100-yard rushing games he put up in the first two games this season and the three he had last year before he was also slowed by leg injuries. The Wildcats are already short-handed in their run game after highly regarded freshman J.J. Taylor broke his ankle Sept. 24 against Washington and was lost for the year.

TIP-INS

1. The game will be played on the 100th anniversary of the first USC-Arizona meeting.

2. Trojans WR JuJu Smith-Schuster needs three catches to pass Mike Williams for ninth on the school's all-time career reception list (176) and five to tie Nelson Agholor (179).

3. Arizona WR Samajie Grant needs eight receptions to tie Austin Hill for seventh on the school's all-time list (146). Teammate Nate Phillips trails Grant by only three catches and is tied for ninth in program history.

PREDICTION: USC 34, Arizona 28