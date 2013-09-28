Preview: USC at Arizona State

Arizona State hosts Pac-12 South rival USC on Saturday as both teams seek their first conference victory. Taylor Kelly threw three interceptions in the Sun Devils’ 38-17 loss to USC last season, but the junior has vastly improved in 2013 and has eight touchdown passes through three games. The Trojans have come out on top in 12 of the last 13 meetings, although the 2005 victory was taken away because of NCAA violations.

Marqise Lee, who had six receiving touchdowns through the first four games of last season, has just one in 2013 and only one game with more than 100 yards receiving for USC. While the offense hasn’t been up to par, the Trojans’ defense has played particularly well and ranks 11th in the nation in points against (11). That defense will be tested by a Sun Devils’ offense that ranks eighth in passing yards (361.3) and has averaged 38.3 points this season.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Arizona State -6

ABOUT USC (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12): The Trojans began the season as the No. 24 team in the nation, but a rare loss to Washington State in Los Angeles dropped USC from the rankings. Lane Kiffin’s team has won two straight games at the Coliseum since losing the home opener with the most recent coming against Utah State 17-14. Tre Madden rushed for 93 yards and a score against the Aggies and continues to lead the Pac-12 in rushing yards (455).

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (2-1, 0-1): The Sun Devils started 2-0 with victory over Sacramento State and a controversial upset of No. 24 Wisconsin, but the winning streak came to an end when they faced No. 5 Stanford. Arizona State was dropped from the rankings following its 42-28 loss to the Cardinal and a win against USC would help Todd Graham’s team regain the momentum as it gets deeper into the Pac-12 season. Marion Grice was limited to 50 yards rushing against Stanford, but the senior running back continues to be a valuable asset in Arizona State’s offense and has accounted for eight touchdowns (six rushing).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Sun Devils will be facing a non-ranked Trojans team for the first time since 2010.

2. USC is 18-10 against Arizona State.

3. Six of the Sun Devils’ 10 victories have come in Tempe.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 21, USC 14