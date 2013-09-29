(Updated: Edits throughout)

Arizona State 62, USC 41: Marion Grice caught two scores and rushed for two more as the host Sun Devils avenged last season’s 38-17 loss to the Trojans.

Taylor Kelly, who had 205 yards passing in the first half, finished with 351 and three scores for Arizona State (3-1, 1-1 Pac-12). Jaelen Strong recorded his third straight game with more than 100 yards receiving (103) and Alden Darby collected three turnovers on defense, including an interception returned for a score.

Cody Kessler accounted for two of the Trojans’ four turnovers and Tre Madden fumbled and threw an interception, but the sophomore helped carry the load on offense with 128 yards rushing and three scores for USC (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12). Marqise Lee had seven receptions for 92 yards and the Trojans’ defense had limited opponents to 230.5 yards and 11 points per game on the season, but Arizona State stunned USC with 612 yards and the points were the most scored by the Sun Devils against the Trojans.

The Sun Devils opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by Michael Eubanks’ rushing touchdown from a yard out, but the Trojans answered with two scoring drives resulting in touchdowns from Madden and Justin Davis. Arizona State’s defense forced two turnovers in the second quarter and the offense converted on two field goals to take a 20-14 lead into halftime.

The teams combined for 21 points in the opening two minutes of the third quarter, including an interception returned 46 yards for a score by Darby that gave the Sun Devils a 34-21 lead at the 13:06 mark. Arizona State took a 48-21 lead into the fourth before the Trojans outscored the Sun Devils 20-14 in the final period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Sun Devils became the first opponent to score against USC in the first quarter this season. ... Lee, who is second all-time in career receptions (221) and the career-leader in receiving yards (3,249) at USC, injured his knee on a punt return in the fourth quarter and did not return. ... Darby returned an interception 70 yards for a score in last season’s meeting with the Trojans.