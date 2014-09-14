Boston College 37, USC 31

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Boston College 37, No. 10 USC 31: Tyler Murphy rushed for 191 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries as the Eagles totaled 452 yards on the ground while overrunning the visiting Trojans.

Myles Willis and Jon Hilliman each finished with 89 rushing yards for Boston College, which limited USC to 20 yards on the ground thanks to five sacks. Hilliman scored two of the five rushing touchdowns for the Eagles (2-1).

Cody Kessler completed 31-of-41 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns, but USC didn’t have a player with more than 31 rushing yards. Starting running back Javorius Allen was the leading receiver for USC (2-1) with nine catches for 118 yards and a TD.

The Eagles scored 24 unanswered points after falling behind 17-6 early in the second quarter, maintained a two-score cushion with Murphy’s 66-yard run with 3:30 left and sealed the win by recovering an onside kick with just over a minute remaining. Hilliman scored on a 3-yard run, Sherman Alston broke loose for a 54-yard score and Hilliman added a 1-yard touchdown to move Boston College ahead 27-17 with 7:06 left in third quarter.

The Trojans surged to a 10-0 lead behind an 8-yard touchdown pass from Kessler to George Farmer and Andre Heidari’s 52-yard field goal. Tyler Rouse scored on a 4-yard run to get the Eagles on the board, but they missed the extra point and USC moved ahead 17-6 on a middle screen to Allen that went for a 51-yard touchdown.

GAME NOTEBOOK: USC finished 5-for-16 on third-down conversions while the Eagles were 2-for-11. … Trojans LB Hayes Pullard sat out the first half after he was ejected from last weekend’s win over Stanford for targeting. … The Trojans had won their previous four meetings with Boston College.