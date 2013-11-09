Preview: USC at California

USC remains in the Pac-12 South division race and figures to stay in the hunt when it visits struggling California on Saturday. The Trojans have won nine consecutive games against the Golden Bears and California has averaged just 10.1 points against USC during the lengthy skid that began when Aaron Rodgers was the school’s quarterback. The Trojans have been re-energized under interim coach Ed Orgeron and have won three of their last four games.

The Trojans have allowed just 31 points over their last three games – high-powered Oregon State was one of the opponents – and are just one game behind first-place Arizona State in the South. USC has tough remaining games left against Stanford and UCLA and previously lost to the Sun Devils in Lane Kiffin’s final game as coach. The Golden Bears, who allowed 30 or more points in every game this season, have lost seven consecutive games and their woes are even deeper in Pac-12 play with 11 straight defeats.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: USC -16.5

ABOUT USC (6-3, 3-2 Pac-12): Javorius Allen is no longer the fourth option at running back after compiling a career-high 133 yards and three touchdowns in last Saturday’s thumping of Oregon State. Injuries to leading rusher Tre Madden and reserve Justin Davis allowed Allen to move up the depth chart and both he and Silas Redd (140) had big games against the Beavers. Receiver Marqise Lee (knee) said earlier this week that he is nearing 100 percent and he would like to finish strong after having a season-high 105 receiving yards against the Beavers. The Trojans’ sturdy defense allows 219.1 passing yards per game and will receive numerous opportunities to add to their interception total of 13 against the one-dimensional Cal offense.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (1-8, 0-6): Freshman quarterback Jared Goff averages 46.4 attempts per game and has thrown for 2,881 yards and 14 touchdowns against nine interceptions. The Golden Bears don’t have a single running back with 300 yards but wideouts Chris Harper (62 catches, five touchdowns) and Bryce Treggs (61 receptions) are having solid seasons. The Golden Bears wooed defensive coordinator Andy Buh away from Wisconsin and the results have been disastrous. California is last in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (42.8), passing defense (340.9, worst in the country) and total defense (529.8, second-worst nationally) and 11th in rushing defense (188.9).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Golden Bears’ last win in the series was a 34-31 triple-overtime victory in 2003.

2. Trojans OLB Morgan Breslin (hip) will miss his third consecutive game.

3. California’s top defensive player is ailing – LB Khairi Fortt, a Butkus Award semifinalist with a team-best 64 tackles, is batting a biceps injury.

PREDICTION: USC 48, California 19