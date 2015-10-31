Preview: USC at California

It appeared USC’s once-promising season was spinning out of control, but the Trojans are very much in the Pac-12 South race as they visit California on Saturday while looking for their 12th straight victory over the Golden Bears. After losing two straight games and enduring a coaching change, USC stepped up with a 42-24 win over No. 14 Utah to move within a game of the first-place Utes and even with rival UCLA and Arizona State.

The Trojans aren’t looking back and will need to win out and hope Utah loses once more to have a shot at the division title. “We moved on,” USC linebacker Su‘a Cravens told reporters. “We haven’t spoken about (the victory over the Utes). We’ve got to be ready to play Cal.” The Golden Bears have lost two straight - road decisions to Utah and UCLA - since opening the season 5-0 and climbing as high as 22nd in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll. California coach Sonny Dykes said senior tailback Daniel Lasco “will have a much bigger role this week” after gaining nine yards on three carries in a 40-24 loss to UCLA on Oct. 22 and totaled 41 yards on 14 rushes over his last three contests as he works his way back from a hip injury.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: USC -6

ABOUT USC (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12): Interim coach Clay Helton, who took over for Steve Sarkisian on Oct. 12, told reporters ”we were at a crossroads in our season” before defeating the Utes, and a strong finish could land him the permanent job. Senior quarterback Cody Kessler (69.3 percent completion rate, 18 touchdowns, five interceptions) figures to continue his strong campaign against a defense that yields 259.6 aerial yards per game - third-worst in the Pac-12. Sophomore JuJu Smith-Schuster (team bests of 47 catches, 19.2 yards per reception and eight TDs) continues to battle a leg injury which forced him to miss part of Wednesday’s practice.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (5-2, 2-2): Junior quarterback Jared Goff (65.5 completion rate, 20 touchdowns, nine interceptions), who holds 26 school records including passing yards (9,746) and touchdown passes (73), has thrown five TDs and five interceptions over his last two games. Junior Kenny Lawler (team highs of 39 catches, 497 yards and eight touchdowns) has caught a pass in all 30 games he’s played at California while fellow wide receiver Bryce Treggs has a reception in 33 straight contests. The Golden Bears lead the nation with 22 turnovers gained as senior cornerback Darius White has a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Trojans junior WR Darreus Rogers returned to full speed in practice Wednesday after missing three of the last four games because of a hamstring injury.

2. Dykes is 0-7 versus USC, UCLA and Stanford.

3. USC last lost to California in 2003 - a 34-31 triple overtime setback - and enjoys a 67-30-5 lead the series, which has been uninterrupted since 1926.

PREDICTION: USC 38, California 31