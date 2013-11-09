USC 62, California 28: Nelson Agholor returned two punts for touchdowns and Josh Shaw scored on a blocked punt as the Trojans defeated the host Golden Bears for the 10th consecutive time in a Pac-12 contest.

Javorius Allen rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries and also caught a 57-yard touchdown pass as USC (7-3, 4-2) won for the fourth time in five games. Ty Isaac added 87 rushing yards and two scores and Cody Kessler passed for two touchdowns.

Jared Goff passed for 255 yards and three touchdowns – two to Kenny Lawler – as California (1-9, 0-7) lost its eighth consecutive game. The contest marked the third time the Golden Bears have allowed more than 50 points this season.

Agholor returned a punt 75 yards for the game’s first score and went 93 yards in the second quarter. Soma Vainuku blocked a punt in the second quarter and Shaw caught the ball in mid-air and raced 14 yards for a score as USC built a 41-14 halftime lead.

Allen scored on a 79-yard run early in the third quarter – he scored from 43 yards out in the first -- and Isaac tacked on scoring runs of 4 and 47 yards as the Trojans continued their assault.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Agholor tied the school mark held by Mike Garrett, who returned two punts for scores in a 1965 game against the Golden Bears. Agholor’s 168 punt-return yards also broke a school mark held by Garrett (162). … Trojans RB Silas Redd (knee) left early in the game and USC was without without leading rusher Tre Madden (hamstring) while Cal played without LB Khairi Fortt (biceps). … The 41-point first half was USC’s highest since a 42-point half against Washington in 2008.