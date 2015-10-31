Southern California 27, California 21

USC sophomore cornerback Adoree’ Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Trojans used their running game to hold off Cal 27-21 in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday afternoon.

USC (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) stayed alive in the Pac-12 South race by winning its 12th consecutive game in the series against the Bears. Cal (5-3, 2-3) has lost three straight games after reaching No. 23 in the AP poll.

The Bears closed to within six points with 3:52 left on a touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to tight end Stephen Anderson. That came one play after Cal converted fourth-and-10 with a 29-yard pass to Darius Powe, who made an over-the-shoulder catch.

USC took over at its 33 and was able to run out the clock with six consecutive runs. On third-and-1 from the Trojans’ 42, running back Tre Madden was initially stuffed up the middle, but he bounced around right end for a 14-yard gain. Later, running back Justin Davis gained 7 yards on third-and-6 to seal the win.

In a matchup of two of the best quarterbacks in college football, USC was intent on being physical on the ground. The Trojans ran 50 times for 185 yards, while quarterback Cody Kessler was efficient on short throws, completing 18 of 22 for 186 yards.

Goff was 23 of 31 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

USC went up 17-7 on the opening possession of the second half as Madden scored on fourth-and-1 from the 2.

The Trojans scored 23 seconds later when Jackson intercepted the first pass of his career and weaved down field, reaching out for the left pylon as he was being tackled to finish off a 46-yard touchdown return.

Cornerback Kevon Seymour had USC’s second interception, picking off Goff on fourth-and-10 from the USC 37 on the second snap of the fourth quarter when receiver Kenny Lawler ran a poor route to the sideline.